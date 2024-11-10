Is 'Thalapathy 69' facing financial crisis? Rumours claim Vijay-starrer seeks funding from financier

Thalapathy 69 is reportedly facing a financial crisis, potentially jeopardizing the film's production.

First Published Nov 10, 2024, 6:08 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 6:08 PM IST

Thalapathy 69

Following the success of 'The GOAT', Thalapathy Vijay is working on his latest film tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 69'. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film stars Pooja Hegde opposite Vijay. The cast also includes Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy, and Samantha. Anirudh is composing the music, and KVN Productions is producing the film. Vijay's salary for this film is reportedly Rs 275 crore, while Pooja Hegde is said to be receiving Rs 6 crore. The film is rumoured to be a Tamil remake of the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Balakrishna. Sources suggest that the film, centered around a political backdrop, features Vijay as a politician.

Filming for Thalapathy 69 began last month with a pooja ceremony. Song sequences were filmed on a grand set in Payyanur, Kerala, featuring Vijay and Pooja Hegde. Shekhar Master choreographed the dance. The second phase of shooting is currently underway in Chennai. As Vijay's potential last film before entering politics, expectations are high for the Vinoth directorial. Vijay launched the political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and held its first conference in Vikravandi. He is preparing to contest the 2026 assembly elections and is actively campaigning statewide. 

Financial crisis

Reports indicate that Thalapathy 69 is facing a financial crisis and might be shelved. In the film industry, producers typically borrow money from financiers and repay them after the film's release. KVN Productions, which is producing Thalapathy 69, also finances other producers and has reportedly lent over Rs 250 crore, which is yet to be recovered. They had planned to produce Thalapathy 69 based on these expected returns.

Due to the lack of funds, KVN Productions is reportedly struggling to complete Thalapathy 69. They have now approached Madurai-based film financier Anbuchezhian for a loan.

If the loan is secured, KVN productions plan to complete the film as scheduled; otherwise, it might be delayed for a period.

