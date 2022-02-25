  • Facebook
    Is Malaika Arora turning Urfi Javed? Netizens troll her sexy see-through gown (Pictures)

    First Published Feb 25, 2022, 3:24 PM IST
    Malaika Arora wears a thigh-high slit gown at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's party. Gets brutally trolled by netizens 'Buddhi ghodi, Laal lagaam'

    Last night Malaika Arora attended Ritesh Sidhwani's party, which he kept for his friend Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding celebration. Ritesh Sadhwani hosted a big bash, and many A-listers attended the party. Several pictures and videos surfaced on social media.

    Among the Bollywood celebs who attended the party was Malaika Arora, who arrived in a super-sexy shimmery thigh-high slit see-through gown.

    However, Malaika's dress was brutally trolled, and social media users even asked if Urfi Javed styled her.
     

    In the pictures, Malaika lookec drop-dead gorgeous in a black gown with a thin strap on one side. She tied her hair in a ponytail and kept her make-up minimal.
     

    One user remarked Urfi styled her outfit (sic), while the other wrote, Mtlb kuch b pehanna hai ....aise kapde pehanke kaunsi shadi me jate h (sic). Third user wrote, What the hell does she think of herself?? 17 like really please age with style madam.
     

    Malaika Arora came with her besties, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora. Besides them, several Bollywood celebs, including Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza attended the bash. 
     

