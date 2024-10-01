Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Amitabh Bachchan a 'half-Sikh'? Here's what actor believes

    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is often the most open on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. In a recent episode, he explained why he considers himself 'half-Sikh'.

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 1:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 1:56 PM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan

    Amitabh Bachchan has millions of devoted followers who would do everything to catch sight of him. The multitude that gathers outside his home every Sunday confirms this. Amitabh Bachchan is 81 years old but still working and doing what he loves most: acting. 

    article_image2

    He is also the superhost of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is now presenting the sixteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, and fans are enjoying every narrative about his life that he tells on the program. He recently disclosed why his aunties called him 'Amitabh Singh'. 

    article_image3

    In a chat with a contestant named Kirti on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan discussed inter-caste marriage and cited his parents' various cultures. The Kalki 2898 AD actor claims he is a 'half-sardaar' because his father is from Uttar Pradesh and his mother is from a Sikh household.

    article_image4

    His father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, did not preserve his surname and instead utilised his pen name. Since then, it's been the Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan joked that when he was born, his aunties questioned what the name of this handsome kid was, and they replied, "Haaye sadda Amitabh Singh." 

    article_image5

    Amitabh Bachchan also complimented competitor Kirti's father. She mentioned that her father desired to appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati and would wait by the phone and do whatever he could to be on the quiz program.

    article_image6

    But it couldn't happen. Her father now suffers from liver psoriasis and occasionally forgets everything, including how to write. However, she stated that he would never forget Kaun Banega Crorepati and would be able to answer questions.

    article_image7

    Kaun Banega Crorepati is a quiz show that inspires people to achieve their goals. However, Amitabh Bachchan's intimate talks and tales make it unforgettable for everyone. In 2000, Kaun Banega Crorepati assisted Amitabh in overcoming his financial difficulties.

