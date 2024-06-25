Is Ajay Devgn FAKE? Taapsee Pannu the rudest'? Popular paparazzo reveals celebs' REAL nature

Bollywood paparazzi recently did an AMA session on Reddit and revealed many things about top Bollywood celebs, including Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Ajay Devgn, and more.

Varinder Chawla, a top Bollywood photographer, conducted an AMA session on Reddit for Jaya Bachchan, who is one of the least popular celebrities. He was questioned about several Bollywood celebs and how they act. He was asked to choose his least liked celebs.

Jaya Bachchan frequently clashes with the paparazzi when lecturing the photographers about their attitude. Many of her videos have gone viral.

Along with Jaya Bachchan, Varinder Chawla labelled Taapsee Pannu as the 'least favourite'. He further stated that she is one of the rudest celebs and 'doesn't like paparazzi at all.'

The paparazzi stated that she is really lovely even off camera. Even the pizza-sharing stuff isn't just for photos.

The paparazzi stated that Sanjay Dutt is one of the most lovely and friendly celebs. Recalling one incident, he said, 'Long ago, 10 - 15 years ago, I accidentally drove my Maruti Zen into a vanity van rented by the production team for Sanjay Dutt. Vanity van had significant damages; it was an expensive DC-designed vehicle. The crew of the vanity van and production men encircled me, then Sanjay Dutt appeared and literally saved me. He promised them that whatever the damage was, he would personally pay it.

When asked about his favourite celebs, Varinder Chawla selected Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ranveer is usually smiling at the paparazzi, but Ranbir Kapoor has gotten more frank over the years.

When a netizen asked, 'Which superstar is false, like they'll switch once the camera is off?' The paparazzi mentioned Singham actor Ajay Devgan. However, the comment was later removed.

Varinder Chawla named Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor. He also remarked that the majority of new-generation celebrities are nice and kind.

