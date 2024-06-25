Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Ajay Devgn FAKE? Taapsee Pannu the rudest'? Popular paparazzo reveals celebs' REAL nature

    Bollywood paparazzi recently did an AMA session on Reddit and revealed many things about top Bollywood celebs, including Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Ajay Devgn, and more.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Varinder Chawla, a top Bollywood photographer, conducted an AMA session on Reddit for Jaya Bachchan, who is one of the least popular celebrities. He was questioned about several Bollywood celebs and how they act. He was asked to choose his least liked celebs. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Jaya Bachchan frequently clashes with the paparazzi when lecturing the photographers about their attitude. Many of her videos have gone viral.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Along with Jaya Bachchan, Varinder Chawla labelled Taapsee Pannu as the 'least favourite'. He further stated that she is one of the rudest celebs and 'doesn't like paparazzi at all.' 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The paparazzi stated that she is really lovely even off camera. Even the pizza-sharing stuff isn't just for photos.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The paparazzi stated that Sanjay Dutt is one of the most lovely and friendly celebs. Recalling one incident, he said, 'Long ago, 10 - 15 years ago, I accidentally drove my Maruti Zen into a vanity van rented by the production team for Sanjay Dutt. Vanity van had significant damages; it was an expensive DC-designed vehicle. The crew of the vanity van and production men encircled me, then Sanjay Dutt appeared and literally saved me. He promised them that whatever the damage was, he would personally pay it. 

    article_image6

    When asked about his favourite celebs, Varinder Chawla selected Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ranveer is usually smiling at the paparazzi, but Ranbir Kapoor has gotten more frank over the years. 

    article_image7

    When a netizen asked, 'Which superstar is false, like they'll switch once the camera is off?' The paparazzi mentioned Singham actor Ajay Devgan. However, the comment was later removed.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Varinder Chawla named Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor. He also remarked that the majority of new-generation celebrities are nice and kind.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalki 2898 AD TICKET price: Andhra Pradesh govt allows hike price for Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's film RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD TICKET price: Andhra Pradesh govt allows hike price for Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh's film

    Sreeleela to enter Bollywood? Telugu star to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Varun Dhawan

    Sreeleela to enter Bollywood? Telugu star to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Varun Dhawan

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasiya indulge into massive fight, 'Aap jaise log...' RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasiya indulge into massive fight, 'Aap jaise log...'

    WATCH: Anant Ambani visits Kajol, Ajay Devgn's house to personally invite them for his wedding RKK

    WATCH: Anant Ambani visits Kajol, Ajay Devgn's house to personally invite them for his wedding

    Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

    Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

    Recent Stories

    Telangana SHOCKER! Tribal woman tortured for a week, chilli powder rubbed into eyes, private parts (WATCH) vkp

    Telangana SHOCKER! Tribal woman tortured for a week, chilli powder rubbed into eyes, private parts (WATCH)

    OnePlus Nord 3 to Moto G84: 5 alternatives to latest OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 to Moto G84: 5 alternatives to latest OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

    football 'Gracias Captain': Fans thank Nacho Fernandez as Real Madrid confirms his departure after 23 years (WATCH) snt

    'Gracias Captain': Fans thank Nacho Fernandez as Real Madrid confirms his departure after 23 years (WATCH)

    Kerala: KINFRA facilitated Rs 2232 cr investment in over three years, says Minister P Rajeev anr

    Kerala: KINFRA facilitated Rs 2232 cr investment in over three years, says Minister P Rajeev

    Shameful Outrage erupts as Owaisi says 'Jai Palestine' and not 'Jai Hindi' while take oath as Lok Sabha MP (WATCH) snt

    'Shameful': Outrage erupts as Owaisi says 'Jai Palestine' and not 'Jai Hind' while take oath as LS MP (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon