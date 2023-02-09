Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Iratta LEAKED online: Joju George's film out on Filmyzilla, Telegram, Tamilrockers and other piracy websites

    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    Despite having promising review, Joju George's recently released drama thriller film 'Iratta' is doing well at the Kerala box office, with an estimated revenue of Rs 2.45 crores in four days. The film is directed by debutant Rohit MG Krishnan, featuring Joju in dual roles revolves around the murder of a policeman.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Iratta is a highly awaited Malayalam family thriller drama that will hit theatres on February 3, 2023. The film was directed by Rohit M G Krishnan and produced by Joju George, Martin Prakkat, and Sijo Vadakkan. However, shady websites leaked the complete film online within a few hours after its formal release.
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Anjali, Srindaa, Arya Salim, Abhija Sivakala, and other renowned actors appear in the film. The download link for Iratta Full HD was posted on various dodgy websites. Filmyzilla was identified as the source of the leak. 1Tamilmv, iBomma, Kuttymovies, and Isaimini are big illegal activities participants. As if that wasn't enough, pirate websites are distributing download links in several resolutions via their Telegram groups.
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Faraaz, Premadesam, Bommai Nayagi, The Great Indian Kitchen, and Michael, which were released today, February 3, 2023, all experienced the same fate. The operations of pirate websites are intolerable; they repeatedly devastate the hard work of artists and the theatrical industry. Whenever cybercrime seeks to prohibit piracy, the unlawful website chooses different domains to continue operating. We ask that our fans only view the film in cinemas.
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Iratta Box Office Report:
    Although the creators have not yet officially released the box office collection data for Joju George's 'Iratta,' the film has earned Rs 2.45 crores in four days, according to Twitter communities that follow box office numbers. 'Iratta' is making a healthy profit compared to the film's budget. It might also be claimed that 2023 began well for actor Joju George.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    'Iratta,' directed by Rohit MG Krishnan, starred Joju George in twin roles as ASI Vinod and DYSP Pramod. The film is billed as a criminal thriller, and filmmaker Rohit MG Krishnan himself wrote the story. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The film's cinematography was done by Vijay, while Manu Antony did the editing. 'Iratta' was composed by Jakes Bejoy. Aside from Joju George, 'Iratta' included prominent parts for Anjali, Srinda, Arya Salim, Sruthy Jayan, Kichu Tellus, and others.

