    Inside Shahrukh Khan's 200 Crore Mannat: A Glimpse into Bollywood Royalty

    Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan lives in a grand bungalow called Mannat. Take a look inside the bungalow.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 6:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 6:09 PM IST


    Fans flock to see Mannat, the Rs 200 crore bungalow where Bollywood King Khan Sharukh Khan resides. Do you also want to see King Khan's house? Here are the inside photos of Mannat Bungalow... 
     

    article_image2

    Mannat is the own house of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The entire interior designing of this house was done by Gauri Khan herself.

    article_image3

    Mannat, where Shah Rukh Khan lives, is located in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan bought this bungalow in 2001. After that it was named Mannat. 
     

    article_image4

    Gauri Khan has specially created a corner in the house for her husband. All the awards received by Shah Rukh Khan are specially decorated there.

     

    article_image5

    Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat is very spacious. From the dressing room, Gauri Khan has also built a beautiful room to put on their shoes. 
     

    article_image6

    A movie buff, Shah Rukh has a huge home theater in his house. It is very luxurious and has velvet wall designing. The entrance to the theater has posters of Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam. 


     

    article_image7

    The drawing room in Shah Rukh's house has been given a royal look with a combination of designer neoclassical elements, Italian architecture and rare artifacts collected from all over the world. This is the main attraction of the house.

    article_image8

    The living room in Shah Rukh's house is very rich. The living room is designed opposite the drawing room. The raw touch to the living space makes the beauty of this house double. 

     

    article_image9

    This six-storey house also has a lift system. Not only that, the stairs of the house are made of wood, and along with wood, special interiors from different countries have been used for the decoration of the house. 
     

    article_image10

    Let me tell you another interesting thing about Mannat. It is said that Salman Khan initially wanted to buy Mannat Bungalow. But Salman's father Salim said that they do not need such a big bungalow, so he gave up the idea. Now Mannat, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, has become a favorite destination for the people of the country.

