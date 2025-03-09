IIFA 2025: Nora Fatehi to Kriti Sanon- 10 Show-Stopping Green Carpet looks [PHOTOS]

Read Full Article

IIFA 2025, held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, showcased a star-studded green carpet filled with breathtaking fashion moments. Celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, and others captivated audiences with their bold, elegant, and show-stopping looks.

Madhuri Dixit embraced a chic twin look on the IIFA green carpet, donning an elegant black outfit alongside her companion, radiating grace and sophistication as she stole the spotlight.

Kriti Sanon wowed on the IIFA Awards green carpet, adding a bold touch to her look in a shoulder white bodycon gown that turned heads and exuded confidence and elegance.

Nimrat Kaur looked absolutely stunning in an Indo-Western dress, effortlessly blending traditional and contemporary styles, and radiating beauty and confidence with every step she took.

Nora Fatehi turned heads at the IIFA Awards 2025, showing off her bold fashion in a black high-thigh slit dress, combining sensuality and elegance for a mesmerizing and unforgettable look.

Urfi Javed brought her unique flair to the IIFA green carpet, sporting a black dress that perfectly highlighted her quirky fashion sense, proving once again why she’s known for her bold choices.

Kareena Kapoor was a vision of beauty at the IIFA Awards 2025, stunning everyone in a glamorous golden and red dress, blending opulence and style with her timeless elegance.

Vikrant Massey made a bold statement on the IIFA Awards green carpet, showcasing his impeccable style in an all-black outfit, effortlessly combining sophistication and edginess with his fashion-forward look.

Nusrat Bharucha stunned on the IIFA green carpet, exuding elegance in a one-shoulder white bodycon gown, highlighting her beauty and charm with a sophisticated, yet bold fashion statement.



Shahid Kapoor made a stylish entrance at the IIFA Awards 2025, sporting a chic look that captured everyone’s attention, showcasing his signature fashion sense and effortlessly owning the green carpet.

Diana Penty looked graceful in a beautiful saree, radiating elegance and poise. Her timeless style and flawless charm perfectly complemented the traditional attire, leaving a lasting impression on everyone.

