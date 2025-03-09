IIFA 2025: Nora Fatehi to Kriti Sanon- 10 Show-Stopping Green Carpet looks [PHOTOS]

IIFA 2025 saw stunning green carpet looks from stars like Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and others, showcasing bold fashion choices that captivated everyone with their elegance and style.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 9:59 AM IST

IIFA 2025, held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, showcased a star-studded green carpet filled with breathtaking fashion moments. Celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, and others captivated audiences with their bold, elegant, and show-stopping looks.

 

budget 2025
article_image2

Madhuri Dixit embraced a chic twin look on the IIFA green carpet, donning an elegant black outfit alongside her companion, radiating grace and sophistication as she stole the spotlight.


article_image3

Kriti Sanon wowed on the IIFA Awards green carpet, adding a bold touch to her look in a shoulder white bodycon gown that turned heads and exuded confidence and elegance.

 

article_image4

Nimrat Kaur looked absolutely stunning in an Indo-Western dress, effortlessly blending traditional and contemporary styles, and radiating beauty and confidence with every step she took.

article_image5

Nora Fatehi turned heads at the IIFA Awards 2025, showing off her bold fashion in a black high-thigh slit dress, combining sensuality and elegance for a mesmerizing and unforgettable look.

article_image6

Urfi Javed brought her unique flair to the IIFA green carpet, sporting a black dress that perfectly highlighted her quirky fashion sense, proving once again why she’s known for her bold choices.

 

article_image7

Kareena Kapoor was a vision of beauty at the IIFA Awards 2025, stunning everyone in a glamorous golden and red dress, blending opulence and style with her timeless elegance.

 

 

article_image8

Vikrant Massey made a bold statement on the IIFA Awards green carpet, showcasing his impeccable style in an all-black outfit, effortlessly combining sophistication and edginess with his fashion-forward look.

article_image9

Nusrat Bharucha stunned on the IIFA green carpet, exuding elegance in a one-shoulder white bodycon gown, highlighting her beauty and charm with a sophisticated, yet bold fashion statement.
 

article_image10

Shahid Kapoor made a stylish entrance at the IIFA Awards 2025, sporting a chic look that captured everyone’s attention, showcasing his signature fashion sense and effortlessly owning the green carpet.

 

article_image11

Diana Penty looked graceful in a beautiful saree, radiating elegance and poise. Her timeless style and flawless charm perfectly complemented the traditional attire, leaving a lasting impression on everyone.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Manushi Chillar denies dating rumors with Janhvi Kapoor's friend Veer Pahariya; 'He's a good friend' MEG

Manushi Chillar denies dating rumors with Janhvi Kapoor's friend Veer Pahariya; 'He's a good friend'

Gene Hackman lived with wife's body for a week before passing away, officials confirm NTI

Gene Hackman lived with wife's body for a week before passing away, officials confirm

IIFA 2025: Karan Johar reveals the key to his incredible weight loss transformation; Read on NTI

IIFA 2025: Karan Johar reveals the key to his incredible weight loss transformation; Read on

IIFA 2025: Riddhima Kapoor recalls exciting moment of meeting PM Modi: 'A memorable day' NTI

IIFA 2025: Riddhima Kapoor recalls exciting moment of meeting PM Modi: 'A memorable day'

Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor reunion at IIFA 2025: Actor calls it 'normal'; WATCH viral moment snt

Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor reunion at IIFA 2025: Actor calls it 'normal'; WATCH viral moment

Recent Stories

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after chest pain, condition stable ddr

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after chest pain, condition stable

Sonakshi Sinha: A look at her box office hits and future films; Check NTI

Sonakshi Sinha: A look at her box office hits and future films; Check

Railway cop saves woman from falling under moving train at Mumbai's Borivali station, WATCH viral video ddr

Railway cop saves woman from falling under moving train at Mumbai's Borivali station, WATCH viral video

Man scales London's Big Ben with Palestinian flag, arrested after hours-long standoff dmn

Man scales London's Big Ben with Palestinian flag, arrested after hours-long standoff (WATCH)

Career 5 best aviation schools in India for aspiring pilots iwh

Career: 5 best aviation schools in India for aspiring pilots

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Video Icon
Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Video Icon
Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Video Icon
Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Video Icon