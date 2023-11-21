IFFI 2023 in Goa: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more attend the film festival

54th International Film Festival of India 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shriya Saran, Nushratt Bharucha, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar and Shreya Ghoshal among others attended the ceremony.

The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) began on Monday in Goa. The opening ceremony was place in Panaji's Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. The evening featured performances by Madhuri Dixit, Shriya Saran, and Nushratt Bharucha, among others. Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vijay Sethupathi each released trailers for their next projects, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Kadak Singh, and Gandhi Talks. Among those in attendance were Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Shantanu Moitra, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sukhwinder Singh.



Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Pankaj Tripathi steals the spotlight at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Cinematic maestro R Balki was spotted at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Bengali star Jisshu Sengupta steals the limelight on the red carpet of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Prasoon Joshi's timeless charm and intellectual elegance was captured at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Bollywood actress Shriya Saran looked wow in a black saree at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta was spotted at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Gadar star Sunny Deol at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Vijay Sethupathi steals the spotlight on the red carpet of the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Union Cabinet Minister Anurag Singh Thakur adds an aura of distinction to the red carpet at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

TV star Karishma Tanna looks perfect in a black saree on the red carpet at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Aparshakti Khurana dazzled on the red carpet at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Filmmaker Karan Johar was clicked on the red carpet at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Nushratt Bharucha dances to Pushpa song "Saami Saami" and Jawan's song "Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya" at the opening ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Popular singer Shreya Ghoshal stuns on the red carpet at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took centre stage to perform some of his biggest hit songs at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Madhuri Dixit at the IFFI said, “Cinema has given me so much, it’s time to give something back in return. What better way to do so than through song and dance which is integral to not just Indian cinema, but Indian culture as well.”