    IFFI 2023 in Goa: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more attend the film festival

    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    54th International Film Festival of India 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shriya Saran, Nushratt Bharucha, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar and Shreya Ghoshal among others attended the ceremony.

    article_image1

    The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) began on Monday in Goa. The opening ceremony was place in Panaji's Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. The evening featured performances by Madhuri Dixit, Shriya Saran, and Nushratt Bharucha, among others. Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vijay Sethupathi each released trailers for their next projects, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Kadak Singh, and Gandhi Talks. Among those in attendance were Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Shantanu Moitra, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sukhwinder Singh.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Pankaj Tripathi steals the spotlight at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Cinematic maestro R Balki was spotted at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Bengali star Jisshu Sengupta steals the limelight on the red carpet of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Prasoon Joshi's timeless charm and intellectual elegance was captured at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Bollywood actress Shriya Saran looked wow in a black saree at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Bollywood actress Divya Dutta was spotted at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Gadar star Sunny Deol at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Vijay Sethupathi steals the spotlight on the red carpet of the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Union Cabinet Minister Anurag Singh Thakur adds an aura of distinction to the red carpet at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    TV star Karishma Tanna looks perfect in a black saree on the red carpet at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Aparshakti Khurana dazzled on the red carpet at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

    article_image14

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Filmmaker Karan Johar was clicked on the red carpet at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

    article_image15

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Nushratt Bharucha dances to Pushpa song "Saami Saami" and Jawan's song "Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya" at the opening ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India.

    article_image16

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Popular singer Shreya Ghoshal stuns on the red carpet at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

    article_image17

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took centre stage to perform some of his biggest hit songs at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

    article_image18

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Madhuri Dixit at the IFFI said, “Cinema has given me so much, it’s time to give something back in return. What better way to do so than through song and dance which is integral to not just Indian cinema, but Indian culture as well.”

