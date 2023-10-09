Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hotness alert: Sushmita Sen shows off her stunning curves in nude long bodycon dress (Photos)

    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen recently dropped some stunning photos on Instagram in a nude, floor-length bodycon dress.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sushmita Sen is one of Bollywood's most popular actresses. Sushmita is well recognised for her role as Miss Chandini in Kal Ho Na Ho, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sushmita Sen is noted for her excellent fashion sense, brazen candour, and humour. The actress recently sparked controversy on Instagram after posting a series of images in a naked bodycon dress.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress stood in front of a mirror with her hands gently holding a bar above her head in a photo she published on Sunday. The actress wore a naked bodycon dress in the photographs and showed off her natural contours.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Aarya actress chose a delicate, smoky eye look with nude gloss on her lips for her makeup. She posed with her squad while wearing her hair in lovely waves.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bhumi responded to the photo in the comments with a fire emoji. Renee, Sushmita's oldest daughter, also commented on her mother's beauty.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, one of the actress's fans wrote, “Still look 21 Sushmita ma’am ❤️.” Another added, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ most glamorous lady of India ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” One person commented, “You truly are made by God himself ❤️❤️❤️❤️ You are so perfect in every way .”
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, earlier this year, Sushmita Sen revealed the third season of Aarya on social media. Despite having a heart attack earlier this year, production for the new season of her Emmy-nominated suspense series ended only recently. Sushmita confirmed last week that the series' latest season will launch on November 3rd.
     

