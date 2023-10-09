Hotness alert: Sushmita Sen shows off her stunning curves in nude long bodycon dress (Photos)

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen recently dropped some stunning photos on Instagram in a nude, floor-length bodycon dress.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sushmita Sen is one of Bollywood's most popular actresses. Sushmita is well recognised for her role as Miss Chandini in Kal Ho Na Ho, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sushmita Sen is noted for her excellent fashion sense, brazen candour, and humour. The actress recently sparked controversy on Instagram after posting a series of images in a naked bodycon dress.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress stood in front of a mirror with her hands gently holding a bar above her head in a photo she published on Sunday. The actress wore a naked bodycon dress in the photographs and showed off her natural contours.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The Aarya actress chose a delicate, smoky eye look with nude gloss on her lips for her makeup. She posed with her squad while wearing her hair in lovely waves.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Bhumi responded to the photo in the comments with a fire emoji. Renee, Sushmita's oldest daughter, also commented on her mother's beauty.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Meanwhile, one of the actress's fans wrote, “Still look 21 Sushmita ma’am ❤️.” Another added, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ most glamorous lady of India ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” One person commented, “You truly are made by God himself ❤️❤️❤️❤️ You are so perfect in every way .”



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Sushmita Sen revealed the third season of Aarya on social media. Despite having a heart attack earlier this year, production for the new season of her Emmy-nominated suspense series ended only recently. Sushmita confirmed last week that the series' latest season will launch on November 3rd.

