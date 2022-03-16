Hot pictures: Esha Gupta shows off her 'tanned-toned' body; don't miss it

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta posted some hot pictures wearing a bikini and a bralette top, flaunting her toned body.

Esha Gupta, a Bollywood actress, is a frequent social media user. With her steamy photos, the Jannat 2 actress often increases the temperature on social media.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a stunning selfie wearing a red bralette top and white panties, displaying her toned figure. The gorgeous image quickly gained over 94k likes, and her followers began to comment on how hot she looked in it.



The actress captioned the post as, “#wednesday with #throwback.” The photo sees Esha Gupta flaunting her gorgeous curves.

Esha Gupta's fans flooded the comments section as they liked the picture. While one fan wrote, ‘Awesome’, another said, “Tan sun kissed.” Others dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

The Raaz 3 actress frequently shares hot and bold photos with her followers. Earlier this month, the actress shared a shot of herself wearing a black leather jacket and a matching bralette, revealing plenty of cleavage.

Esha was recently tested positive for coronavirus. In an Instagram photo, she showed a glimpse of her isolation. The actress was spotted lounging on the couch as her lover shot her.

The actor also wrote on Instagram stories, “Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and am currently under home quarantine.”

The Instagram Stories also mentioned, “I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don’t forget to Mask Up. I love you all.”

In this picture, the actress is seeing soaking Vitamin D. Looks like she was on a vacation as she posed in a bikini and a hat. Also Read: Watch: Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her 29th birthday in a bikini