Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hot pictures: Esha Gupta shows off her 'tanned-toned' body; don't miss it

    First Published Mar 16, 2022, 7:07 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta posted some hot pictures wearing a bikini and a bralette top, flaunting her toned body.

    Esha Gupta, a Bollywood actress, is a frequent social media user. With her steamy photos, the Jannat 2 actress often increases the temperature on social media.

    On Wednesday, the actress shared a stunning selfie wearing a red bralette top and white panties, displaying her toned figure. The gorgeous image quickly gained over 94k likes, and her followers began to comment on how hot she looked in it.
     

    The actress captioned the post as, “#wednesday with #throwback.” The photo sees Esha Gupta flaunting her gorgeous curves.

    Esha Gupta's fans flooded the comments section as they liked the picture. While one fan wrote, ‘Awesome’, another said, “Tan sun kissed.” Others dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

    The Raaz 3 actress frequently shares hot and bold photos with her followers. Earlier this month, the actress shared a shot of herself wearing a black leather jacket and a matching bralette, revealing plenty of cleavage.

    Esha was recently tested positive for coronavirus. In an Instagram photo, she showed a glimpse of her isolation. The actress was spotted lounging on the couch as her lover shot her.

    The actor also wrote on Instagram stories, “Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and am currently under home quarantine.”

    The Instagram Stories also mentioned, “I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don’t forget to Mask Up. I love you all.”

    In this picture, the actress is seeing soaking Vitamin D. Looks like she was on a vacation as she posed in a bikini and a hat. Also Read: Watch: Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her 29th birthday in a bikini

    Esha Gupta will soon be featured in the film Desi Magic. According to reports, he will also appear in the third instalment of the superhit series Hera Pheri. Esha has appeared in several films, including Jannat 2, Rustom, Commando 2, and Baadshaho. Aside from that, Esha Gupta appeared in the TV show Naqab. Mallika Sherawat was also spotted with him. In this series, Isha played a police officer. Also Read: Yami Gautam on 'The Kashmir Files': Majority of India still unaware of atrocities

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her 29th birthday in a bikini drb

    Watch: Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her 29th birthday in a bikini

    Watch Ranbir Kapoors emotional message ahead of Rishi Kapoors Sharmaji Namkeen trailer release drb

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor's emotional message ahead of Rishi Kapoor's 'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer release

    Heropanti 2 Nawazuddin Siddiqui shows off his swag as Laila in the latest poster drb

    Heropanti 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui shows off his swag as Laila in the latest poster

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's mother Dulari was Shaken after watching Vivek Agnihotri's film RCB

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's mother Dulari was shaken after watching Vivek Agnihotri's film

    Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff stays suave-cool amidst danger in the latest poster RCB

    Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff stays suave-cool amidst danger in the latest poster

    Recent Stories

    tennis French Open 2022 Novak Djokovic receives green signal to defend title snt

    French Open 2022: Unvaccinated Djokovic receives green signal to defend title

    Not only Paytm, 18 D-St stocks that have tumbled 40-65%-dnm

    Not only Paytm, 18 D-St stocks that have tumbled 40-65%

    Holi 2022 Akshay Kumar fan comes up with special Bachchhan Paandey organic herbal gulaal RCB

    Holi 2022: Akshay Kumar’s fan comes up with special ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ organic, herbal gulaal!

    Corbevax vaccine for kids aged 12-14 years priced at Rs 990 in private hospitals, Rs 145 in govt facilities-dnm

    Corbevax vaccine for kids aged 12-14 years priced at Rs 990 in private hospitals, Rs 145 in govt facilities

    Ukraine war Now Russia and Belarus suspended from official chess events snt

    Ukraine war: Now, Russia and Belarus suspended from official chess events

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Icon
    Ukraine Russia crisis Canadian activist speaks to Asianet News in Poland

    Exclusive: 'World should unite and put some common-sense into Russians'

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala Blasters pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

    Video Icon