    Hot pics: Priyanka Chopra oozes glam in red plunging neckline bodycon dress; steps out with hubby Nick Jonas

    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 9:21 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out to celebrate a friend’s wedding in style. In the inside pictures of the wedding party that Priyanka shared on her Instagram handle, the actor was seen wearing a red hot bodycon dress with a deep plunging neckline. Check out the pictures here.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Global stars and couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a romantic evening in Texas. The couple stepped out to attend a wedding party of one of their beloved friends, which was held in Texas, United States of America. And if it is a party, there is no way Priyanka will not kill with her looks; the actor wore a gorgeous red bodycon dress which came with a deep plunging neckline.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Pictures from the wedding party in Texas were shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram on Tuesday. The photos featured her with her hubby Nick Jonas and also some of their friends.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra looked smoking hot as she paired her ravishing look with wavy hair and a classic red lip. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looked his handsome best as he complimented his wife in a grey suit.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Sharing the stunning pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y’all! #chengingtopowell."

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Whether it is from their birthday celebrations, a friend’s wedding party or a casual Sunday at home with their baby daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often share their happy pictures on social media with their fans.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    The couple has never left a stone unturned in making their fans go WOW at their chemistry. Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen sharing some quality time with their daughter Malti Marie as they hit the road in a swanky car.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Speaking of Priyanka Chopra’s professional front, the actor will next be seen in ‘Citadel’ and a Hollywood movie titled ‘Text For You’. She will also be filming for Farhan Akhtar’s directorial film ‘Jee Le Zara’ which co-stars actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

