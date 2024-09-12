HOT photos: Mallika Sherawat shows off curves in bikini as she plays with sea waves (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat wore a camouflage bikini and was seen enjoying the beach and sea waves. Mallika is making a commercial film comeback with the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which features Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

Mallika Sherawat is a well-known Bollywood actress who has played daring characters in films such as Khwahish (2003), Murder (2004), and Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006). In addition to her acting abilities, the actress is noted for her strong social media presence.

Mallika Sherawat regularly keeps her admirers updated on her whereabouts. Recently, a video of the actress swimming in the water became viral. Mallika is spotted wearing a camouflage bikini. (WATCH VIDEO)

Mallika Sherawat wore no makeup, her hair in a sloppy bun, a pair of black sunglasses, and was spotted enjoying the sea waves.

The actress shared the video on her official Instagram account, writing, "I love playing with the ocean waves." The chaotic beat of the water conveys a sensation of unlimited freedom."



The footage quickly went viral, with admirers showering accolades in the comments section. One user said, "You have a natural grace that's truly captivating." Another person remarked, "So beautiful." While many others used red heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Mallika Sherawat is an Indian actress who mostly works in Hindi films. She was born with the name Reema Lamba but subsequently changed her screen name to Mallika Sherawat. Sherawat began her cinematic career with Talat Jani's romantic flick Jeena Sirf Merre Liye (2002), in which she plays a minor part. She made her debut as a lead in Govind Menon's Khwahish (2003), which starred Himanshu Malik.

