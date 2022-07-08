Hot bikini pictures: Lisa Haydon looks sexy in black; shows off surf skills

Lisa Haydon’s latest pictures in a black bikini show her having a splash of a time as she goes surfing in Bali. Check out her pictures donning the swimsuit and looking like a complete pro at the water sport.

Image: Lisa Haydon/Instagram

Lisa Haydon has set the internet on fire with her latest post on Instagram. Lisa is presently in Bali, Thailand, where she is having a ball of a time. The actor shared some sizzling pictures on her Instagram handle that has got the internet go wild! In the slew of pictures that Lisa shared on Friday, the actor is seen having a fun time while she boasts of her surfing skills, wearing a black bikini. Her pictures are proof of the amount of fun she is having in Bali, and we can’t help but be jealous of her!

Image: Lisa Haydon/Instagram

Lisa Haydon’s pictures are basically a note as to how one should spend their time when in Bali. The actor loves to be on an adventure, and watching her surf like that tells how much of a pro she is at it. ALSO READ: Exclusive: Khuda Haafiz 2 actor Vidyut Jammwal debunks myths around no-carb diets

Image: Lisa Haydon/Instagram

Lisa Haydon loves o explore new places and at the same time indulge in some fun activities. She recently flew to Bali for a short vacation wherein she is doing everything from relishing delicious food to exploring her adventurous side by going for a surf. Interestingly, though Lisa looks like a pro at surfing, thanks to these amazing pictures, you would be surprised to know that she was rather scared of trying it. ALSO READ: Meet GOT7 member JAY B's girlfriend PURE.D; check out her 7 sexy bikini pictures

Image: Lisa Haydon/Instagram

Taking to the caption on her Instagram handle, Lisa Haydon wrote a long post on her surf experience. She said, “Have always been scared to surf in Bali.. the waves seem huge and verryyyyy professional. The other day I was surfing a big foam board, so scared after not being in open ocean surfing like this in three years, and sooo rusty. Basically spent the morning in “the laundry” as our teacher Nyoman puts it. Haha, if you know you know 🫣. But as my husband quite rightly says “don’t waste a day in Bali” … in other words, if you don’t get out there, you didn’t live it to the fullest. Second slide has a wee little friend 🐢 that popped his head up a few times this morning 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 If you’re ever in Bali head to Batu Balong for some sweet baby waves and ask for Nyoman who will push you onto the wave🙃enjoyyyyy.”

Image: Lisa Haydon/Instagram