Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir weather update: Srinagar sees season's first snowfall; read IMD reports

Traffic was also disrupted on the Srinagar-Jammu national route, leaving around 2,000 vehicles stuck. On Friday, significant snowfall fell in portions of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, causing traffic jams in various areas.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 11:43 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

Snowfall

A western disturbance caused mild to moderate snowfall in most sections of Kashmir, including the plains. The snowfall began in the upper elevations in the morning, while the plains, including Srinagar, received snow later in the afternoon. According to authorities, three inches of snow were reported in Srinagar.

article_image2

Apart from Srinagar, the season's first snowfall was observed in the plains of Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama districts. Snowfall was also recorded at the well-known ski resort of Gulmarg, the tourist destinations of Sonamarg and Pahalgam, Gurez, the Zojila axis, Sadhna Top, Mughal Road, and several sites in Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts.

article_image3

The severe snowfall also closed the Srinagar-Leh Highway and the Mughal Road. Traffic was also disrupted on the Srinagar-Jammu national route, leaving around 2,000 vehicles stuck.

article_image4

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that measures to remove snow are ongoing. "I drove from Jammu to Srinagar today. It snowed continuously from Banihal to Srinagar. The conditions were quite treacherous. I understand there are around 2000 vehicles stuck between the tunnel & Qazigund. My office has been in touch with the administration in South Kashmir. While snow clearance has been done the road is very icy. Heavy vehicles are being allowed to move & efforts are on to clear the rest of the stranded vehicles," Abdullah wrote in a post on X.

article_image5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the weather will improve starting Saturday morning.

Himachal Pradesh: 5,000 visitors rescued in Kullu

According to ANI, the Himachal Pradesh Police rescued over 5,000 visitors trapped in Solang Nala, a ski resort in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, on Friday, under heavy snowfall.

article_image6

Kullu police stated a rescue effort was begun on December 27 after around 1,000 cars became stuck in Solang Nala.  "Due to fresh snowfall today on 27.12.2024, about 1000 tourists and other vehicles were stuck in Solang Nala. There were about 5000 tourists in these vehicles. The vehicles and tourists have been rescued by Kullu Police and taken to safe places. The rescue operation is still going on," Kullu police said in a post on X.

article_image7

Heavy rain and snowfall were recorded on Friday in at least six state districts, including Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, and Kinnaur. The IMD has issued an orange signal for snow and cold waves throughout the state on December 27 and 28. The weather service has warned residents and tourists to exercise care and take essential measures, particularly in snow-covered areas where road closures and interruptions are anticipated.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt ATG

'Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt

Salman Khan 59th birthday: Superstar lands in Jamnagar with Lulia Vantur, family for celebration [WATCH] ATG

Salman Khan 59th birthday: Superstar lands in Jamnagar with Lulia Vantur, family for celebration [WATCH]

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Anushka Sharma poses with Nitish Kumar Reddy's family at Melbourne Cricket Ground (PHOTO) RBA

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Anushka Sharma poses with Nitish Kumar Reddy's family at Melbourne Cricket Ground

VIDEO Raha Kapoor blows kisses and waves to paparazzi as she jets off with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor RBA

VIDEO: Raha Kapoor blows kisses, waves to paparazzi as she jets off with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra's 'flavour' comment gets highlighted during Weekend Ka Vaar, Kashish Kapoor, Salman Khan get into argument RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra's 'flavour' comment gets highlighted during Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt ATG

'Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt

SHOCKING! 14-year-old UP girl pregnant after being raped by grandfather, father and uncle, accused arrested dmn

SHOCKING! 14-year-old UP girl pregnant after being allegedly raped by grandfather, father and uncle

Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM laid to rest with full state honours in Delhi; WATCH gun salute shk

Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM laid to rest with full state honours in Delhi; WATCH gun salute

PHOTOS Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks RBA

(PHOTOS) Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks

PHOTOS Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks RBA

(PHOTOS) Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon