Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir weather update: Srinagar sees season's first snowfall; read IMD reports

Snowfall

A western disturbance caused mild to moderate snowfall in most sections of Kashmir, including the plains. The snowfall began in the upper elevations in the morning, while the plains, including Srinagar, received snow later in the afternoon. According to authorities, three inches of snow were reported in Srinagar.

Apart from Srinagar, the season's first snowfall was observed in the plains of Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama districts. Snowfall was also recorded at the well-known ski resort of Gulmarg, the tourist destinations of Sonamarg and Pahalgam, Gurez, the Zojila axis, Sadhna Top, Mughal Road, and several sites in Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts.

The severe snowfall also closed the Srinagar-Leh Highway and the Mughal Road. Traffic was also disrupted on the Srinagar-Jammu national route, leaving around 2,000 vehicles stuck.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that measures to remove snow are ongoing. "I drove from Jammu to Srinagar today. It snowed continuously from Banihal to Srinagar. The conditions were quite treacherous. I understand there are around 2000 vehicles stuck between the tunnel & Qazigund. My office has been in touch with the administration in South Kashmir. While snow clearance has been done the road is very icy. Heavy vehicles are being allowed to move & efforts are on to clear the rest of the stranded vehicles," Abdullah wrote in a post on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the weather will improve starting Saturday morning. Himachal Pradesh: 5,000 visitors rescued in Kullu According to ANI, the Himachal Pradesh Police rescued over 5,000 visitors trapped in Solang Nala, a ski resort in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, on Friday, under heavy snowfall.

Kullu police stated a rescue effort was begun on December 27 after around 1,000 cars became stuck in Solang Nala. "Due to fresh snowfall today on 27.12.2024, about 1000 tourists and other vehicles were stuck in Solang Nala. There were about 5000 tourists in these vehicles. The vehicles and tourists have been rescued by Kullu Police and taken to safe places. The rescue operation is still going on," Kullu police said in a post on X.

Heavy rain and snowfall were recorded on Friday in at least six state districts, including Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, and Kinnaur. The IMD has issued an orange signal for snow and cold waves throughout the state on December 27 and 28. The weather service has warned residents and tourists to exercise care and take essential measures, particularly in snow-covered areas where road closures and interruptions are anticipated.

