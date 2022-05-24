Here's how Janhvi Kapoor maintains her perfect body; SECRET is out

Janhvi Kapoor offered a sneak glimpse of her May on her social media account earlier today. In one of the pictures, we saw her doing some difficult Yoga, take a look

Boney Kapoor, the eldest daughter of late Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor, is presently one of Bollywood's most prominent actors. In 2018, she made her acting debut alongside Ishaan Khatter in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, and she hasn't looked back since.



The Ghost Stories actress provided a sneak glimpse of her May on Instagram a few hours ago, captioning her photographs, "May so far."



Janhvi Kapoor's recent exercise photo shows her flexing her muscles in the gym and completing a hard yoga session. She attributes her healthy lifestyle and perfect body to Pilates and yoga, and she frequently shares pieces from her workout regimen on social media. Her impressive figure and fitness habits are also featured in the star's most recent post. It will motivate you to get your yoga mat out and join the fitness craze.

The actress shared a preview of her yoga session with her fans and followers, providing much-needed health encouragement.

She also posted some behind-the-scenes photographs from her most recent photo shoot. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is also seen eating pizza in certain photos. Janhvi is seen in another shot getting her cosmetics and hair done in front of a mirror.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She was last seen in the comedy-horror 2021 film, Roohi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead.



She will next star in Good Luck Jerry, alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. It is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila, produced by Aanand L. Rai and directed by Sidharth Sengupta.



Following that, Janhvi will reunite with Rajkummar Rao for the second time in Mr And Mrs Mahi, following Roohi. The cricket-themed film is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar. Also Read: Deepika Padukone flaunts custom black gown by Louis Vuitton at Cannes; see pictures

Janhvi Kapoor