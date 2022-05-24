Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Janhvi Kapoor maintains her perfect body; SECRET is out

    First Published May 24, 2022, 1:42 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor offered a sneak glimpse of her May on her social media account earlier today. In one of the pictures, we saw her doing some difficult Yoga, take a look

    Boney Kapoor, the eldest daughter of late Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor, is presently one of Bollywood's most prominent actors. In 2018, she made her acting debut alongside Ishaan Khatter in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, and she hasn't looked back since.
     

    The Ghost Stories actress provided a sneak glimpse of her May on Instagram a few hours ago, captioning her photographs, "May so far." 
     

    Janhvi Kapoor's recent exercise photo shows her flexing her muscles in the gym and completing a hard yoga session. She attributes her healthy lifestyle and perfect body to Pilates and yoga, and she frequently shares pieces from her workout regimen on social media. Her impressive figure and fitness habits are also featured in the star's most recent post. It will motivate you to get your yoga mat out and join the fitness craze.

    The actress shared a preview of her yoga session with her fans and followers, providing much-needed health encouragement.

    She also posted some behind-the-scenes photographs from her most recent photo shoot. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is also seen eating pizza in certain photos. Janhvi is seen in another shot getting her cosmetics and hair done in front of a mirror.
     

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She was last seen in the comedy-horror 2021 film, Roohi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead. 
     

    She will next star in Good Luck Jerry, alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. It is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila, produced by Aanand L. Rai and directed by Sidharth Sengupta.
     

    Following that, Janhvi will reunite with Rajkummar Rao for the second time in Mr And Mrs Mahi, following Roohi. The cricket-themed film is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar. Also Read: Deepika Padukone flaunts custom black gown by Louis Vuitton at Cannes; see pictures

    Janhvi Kapoor

    She will then act alongside Sunny Kaushal in Mili, a remake of her father Boney Kapoor's Malayalam film Helen. She will also star alongside Varun Dhawan in the action flick Bawaal. It is set to be released on April 7th, 2023. Also Read: Pictures: Nysa Devgan looks hot in her latest pictures donning Pink bodycon gown

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kpop Blackpink Lisa wanted to quit music drb

    Blackpink's Lisa wanted to quit music?

    Thor Love and Thunder Trailer: Christian Bale as 'Gorr the God Butcher' beats Chris Hemsworth RBA

    Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer: Christian Bale as 'Gorr the God Butcher' beats Chris Hemsworth

    Good news for Yash's fans; after success of KGF 2, actor set for two more pan-India films RBA

    Good news for Yash's fans; after success of KGF 2, actor set for two more pan-India films

    Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj made on this shocking budget; read details RBA

    Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj made on this shocking budget; read details

    Hollywood Tom Cruise Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is officially out watch drb

    Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is officially out; watch

    Recent Stories

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister Vijay Singla amid corruption charges gcw

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister Vijay Singla amid corruption charges

    Kpop Blackpink Lisa wanted to quit music drb

    Blackpink's Lisa wanted to quit music?

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses govt offers free travel for 3 days gcw

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses; govt offers free travel for 3 days

    Ford to ban sales manufacturing in Germany Here s why gcw

    Ford to ban sales, manufacturing in Germany; Here's why

    Qutub Minar is monument not place of worship ASI to Delhi court amid Gynvapi mosque case gcw

    Qutub Minar is monument, not place of worship: ASI to Delhi court

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon