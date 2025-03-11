Harry Potter star Jessie Cave on OnlyFans, posts 'sensual' and 'fetish' content to clear debt

Read Full Gallery

Jessie Cave has declared that she would join the OnlyFans social networking platform to share 'sensual' and 'fetish' content that is not blatantly sensual. She promised to provide high-quality hair videos for her admirers. Her OnlyFans page referred to her as a "former Harry Potter actress, writer, doodler, and now OnlyFans Long Hair Specialist."

According to Variety, she announced her choice on Substack and stated that she would attempt it for "one year" in order to "get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof, etc., and get out of debt".

She did, however, clarify that it is not only about money. Save stated in her article, "My aim? To empower myself. To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet. To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love... like I’m doing something naughty, something a little messed up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book."

Cave, a mother of four, made her cinematic debut in 2009's 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince'. She later appears in both 'Deathly Hallows' films. She has appeared in 'Black Mirror', 'Industry', and 'Great Expectations'. Cave also hosts a podcast called 'Before We Break Up Again'.

