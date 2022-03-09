Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Suga: When Min Yoongi aka Agust D, once talked about mental health and more

    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 9:26 AM IST

    Meta: Known worldwide as Suga, with real name Min Yoongi, BTS’ lead rapper turns 29 on March 9. Let us know about his colourful personality.

    Yeah, it is Suga day for all ARMY. Today, March 09 BTS member Suga turns 29, also known as Min Yoongi and Agust D, talked about encouraging and inspiring others. To begin with, Min Yoongi is the rapper’s real name, not Suga. Born in South Korea’s Daegu, Yoongi was interested in rap very early in his life. 
     

    In an interview with Grazia, back in 2016, Suga had disclosed the reason Suga has never got a tattoo. “There is something that I want to do in the future. I want to do some charity work, but tattoos could be seen negatively, so I am holding myself back,” he said. But, he then said that he might eventually plan to have a small dot tattooed on his toe so that nobody can see it.

    Known as the most straightforward member of the BTS group, Suga has brought attention to issues and praised for speaking out about depression and mental health. He made a generous donation to the fight against the coronavirus, which moved many fans to do the same.
     

    We all know that Suga's birthday boy is an advocate of mental health issues and LGBTQ rights. He also talked about his struggle with depression in an interview with Rolling Stone that the negative feelings have vastly reduced but come back sometimes. But Suga feels he is much better prepared to handle it.

    He told Rolling Stone, "I’m comfortable now and feeling good, but those sorts of negative emotions come and go. So it’s almost like cold weather. It may come back in a cycle over a year, year and a half." He then said that he draws a lot of power from fans who listen to his music and get a sense of relief. 
     

    Suga also told the popular magazine, "It’s very encouraging. I think, for anybody, these emotions do not need to be hidden. They need to be discussed and expressed. Whatever emotions that I may be feeling, I’m always ready to express them now, as I was before."
     

