    Happy birthday Nana Patekar: Interesting facts about the actor

    First Published Dec 31, 2021, 9:06 PM IST
    Nana Patekar is one of the most famous stars in the entertainment industry. Ahead of his birthday, let us take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actor which will surely stun you.
     

    Nana Patekar is one of the most famous and respected stars in the Hindi as well as the  Marathi film industry. The super talented man is not just an actor but is also a writer, philanthropist, and filmmaker. He has always left us stunned with the type of roles he has been essaying over time. His movies like Parinda, Krantiveer, Apaharan and Natsamrat gave him many awards and recognitions. His contribution towards the world of cinema even made him receive a Padma Shri. Ahead of his birthday, let us take a look at some of the most interesting facts about the actor.
     

    Nana's life of struggle

    The actor had to undergo a lot of struggle to make his life. There was a point in his life when he had to paint zebra crossings and movie posters to earn his bread and butter. When his dad's business came down, the actor took a job where he used to earn only Rs  35 per day and get to eat only one meal.

    An army person

    The actor had completed a three-year army training programme for his movie Prahaar and was also bestowed with the honorary rank of Captain. After shooting the movie, as per reports, he had gone and served in the army when the Kargil war occurred. Now we know why the actor is a disciplined person.

    Also read: When Tanushree Dutta compared Nana Patekar to Asaram Bapu, called him lier and more (Read this)
     

    Nana's son is an actor

    Did you know that Nana's son Malhar is also an actor? Nana did not help his son to make a career in the entertainment industry. As per reports, the actor believed that his son would struggle and do hard work to make a place for himself in the industry.

    Also read: Nana Patekar wants media to focus on farmers' suicide not Pratyusha
     

    The actor loves cooking

    Nana is a great chef and enjoys making varied cuisines. He is also one of the stars who loves to make his own food and also loves to treat his friends with different cuisines that he tries time and again.

