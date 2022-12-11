Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick poses with girlfriend Amy Jackson at Red Sea Festival's read carpet-see pics
Amy Jackson's boyfriend actor Ed Westwick shared photos of the couple from the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival.
Getty Photos
The inaugural Red Sea International Festival will take place on December 1, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A slew of prominent cinema celebrities worldwide attended the prestigious event. Among the numerous stars that graced the occasion with their presence were lovebirds Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson, who attended the film festival's closing night gala. On his Instagram account, the British actor shared some lovely photos from the occasion with his girlfriend.
Getty Photos
The first photo shows the Gossip Girl star posing for the camera with Amy Jackson. The other images depict the event and the speakers.
Getty Photos
Westwick turned heads with a velvet tuxedo and bow tie. On the other hand, Amy was dressed in a strapless black and white pleated dress. She smoothed her hair back and finished her appearance with a winged eye and a soft pink lip. "What a ball," Ed captioned the photo.
Getty Photos
Fans gushed over the combo and how clever Ed appeared during the event. One of the users wrote, “Love you since you were Chuck Bass”. Another user wrote, “What would Blair say when she saw you with this woman?” A third user added, “You guys look beautiful together. Love”.
Getty Photos
Following multiple dating rumours, the couple made their romance public by attending the National Film Awards in London in 2022. It's worth noting that Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson first met in person at the Red Sea International Festival in December 2021.