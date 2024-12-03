Glenwalk Whisky: Know all about Sanjay Dutt's Scotch whisky brand, price and more!

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's Scotch whisky brand is available in India. This article covers the whisky's price and other information.

Richa Barua
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 5:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt entered the alcohol industry in 2023. Sanjay Dutt's Scotch whisky, Glenwalk, is currently being sold in India. What is the price of a bottle of Glenwalk in India? (Alcohol consumption is injurious to health)

Sanjay Dutt is known as Baba in the film world. He earns a substantial amount of money not only from films but also from various other sectors. Sanjay Dutt also owns his own whisky brand. Sanjay Dutt also earns a large income from whisky sales. (Alcohol consumption is injurious to health)

The name of Sanjay Dutt's owned whisky is Glenwalk. Sanjay Dutt himself works as a brand ambassador for this product. Photos of Sanjay Dutt with this whisky also often go viral. (Alcohol consumption is injurious to health)

Glenwalk liquor has a good market in India. The Glenwalk brand has its own customer base and is in demand in the market. What is the price of a bottle of this Glenwalk? Here is information about where it is made. (Alcohol consumption is injurious to health)

Glenwalk liquor is mostly produced in Scotland. Then the final packing is also done here. A company called Kartal Brothers sells this liquor in India. Moksh Sani, Jitin Merani, Rohan Nihalani, and Neeraj Singh are the founders of Kartal Brothers. (Alcohol consumption is injurious to health)

Sanjay Dutt launched Glenwalk whisky in 2023. Initially, photos of Glenwalk whisky were shared on Instagram. After this, 6 lakh bottles were sold through Instagram in just 6 months. Glenwalk liquor is sold in 50 countries including Dubai. In India, a bottle of Glenwalk liquor sells for between Rs 1,550 and Rs 1,600. (Alcohol consumption is injurious to health)

