    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy celebrate Ganesh festival at home [PHOTOS]

    Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with festive home rituals, sharing heartwarming photos of their traditional attire and joyous celebration.

    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 12:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    On the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha shared a heartwarming glimpse of their celebrations through social media. The photos featured the couple in traditional attire, with Allu Arjun donning a classic white kurta pyjama and Sneha elegantly dressed in a floral yellow saree paired with a deep pink blouse. The vibrant and joyous atmosphere of their home was beautifully captured, reflecting the spirit of the festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

     

    The images of their puja offered fans an intimate view of how the couple observes this auspicious occasion. Allu Arjun’s post was met with admiration from followers who appreciated the couple’s festive attire and the serene setting of their celebration. The shared photos not only showcased their traditional attire but also highlighted the importance of family and festivity during Ganesh Chaturthi.

    In other news, Allu Arjun is set to make a grand return to the big screen with the much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2. Scheduled for release on August 15, 2024, the film is expected to build on the success of Pushpa: The Rise, which captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and dynamic performances. The first installment’s impressive box office performance, particularly its substantial earnings in Hindi-speaking regions, has set high expectations for the sequel.

     

    Pushpa 2 is anticipated to deliver even more thrilling action and drama, continuing the story of red sandalwood smuggling that made the first film a massive hit. Allu Arjun's stellar portrayal in the original film earned him the prestigious National Award for Best Actor, making him the first Telugu actor to achieve this honor. The sequel promises to elevate the narrative with new twists and heightened stakes.

     

    The ongoing production of Pushpa 2 has already generated significant buzz, with Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role and Sai Pallavi reportedly joining the cast. There are also rumors of a prominent Bollywood actor being added to the lineup, though no official confirmations have been made. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details, including upcoming look posters and further cast announcements, which are sure to enhance the film’s excitement.

