    Glowing at 40: From Malaika Arora to Kareena Kapoor-7 actresses reveal their skincare secrets

    First Published May 5, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    Here's how Bollywood actresses maintain glowing skin even after 40. Check out their simple skincare tips. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The celebrity look is what everyone aspires for. Celebrities are more prone to skin damage because of their hectic work schedule and sometimes extreme work conditions. However, they manage to keep their skin glowing through it all. From Malaika to Kareena, here are how these seven Bollywood actresses in their 40s maintain their charming look:

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora 49
    The age-less Malaika Arora, known for her fitness routines, is an intermittent fasting person. She prefers jeera water or coconut water to hydrate herself in the morning to keep the glowing look going all day. She has oily skin and chooses extra virgin olive oil to fry her food. For her skin, she opts for an oil-free moisturiser.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor 42
    The secret to Kareena Karpoor’s glowing skin is honey and almond oil. She massages her face and scalp with almond oil. The actress, popularly known as Bebo, also mixes almond oil in curd to nourish her moisturising face pack. The skincare tips she uses have been passed on to her from her mother and grandmother.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 49
    This former Miss World uses simple ingredients to keep her skin glowing at age 49. She applies natural products such as yogurt, honey and olive oil to cleanse her skin. She keeps herself hydrated and frequently moisturises her skin

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rani Mukherjee 45
    The ‘Mardani’ star has a routine of cleansing, toning, and moisturising daily. She also believes that ‘hydration is the key to glowing skin.’ She uses aloe vera in the morning which helps to lock moisture, keeping skin plum and cheeks chubby even in her 40s.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sushmita Sen 47
    This former Miss Universe and natural beauty prefers natural products for her skin. Malai or fresh cream is this old Indian kitchen hack. It has alpha hydroxy acids and other minerals which work like magic to restore skin. Malai scrub and fruit facials are the secrets to her beauty.

    article_image7

    Image: Shilpa Shetty / Instagram

    Shilpa Shetty 47
    Washing the face twice to get rid of the dirt is what Shilpa Shetty does to keep the skin plum and glowing. She prefers a balanced diet rather than fasting. Coconut milk is her choice to keep herself hydrated and her skin healthy. She is also a yoga enthusiast.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas 40
    Priyanka prefers the homemade remedies of her mother for all skin-related issues. Priyanka uses coconut oil to soften her skin. Sharing her mother’s face pack ingredients, PC said that her mother “uses a mix of whole wheat flour, turmeric, lime juice, full cream yogurt, and rose water on the face to get a gorgeous glow.”

