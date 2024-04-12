Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Georgina Rodriguez shows off her curves in a bikini on holiday with Cristiano Ronaldo

    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 8:29 PM IST

    Georgina Rodriguez, accompanied by her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo, mesmerised fans with bikini snapshots from their romantic holiday in Abu Dhabi. Sharing glimpses of their luxurious vacation on Instagram, Georgina exuded confidence and elegance, captivating followers with her beachside allure and glamorous lifestyle.

    article_image1

    Georgina showcased her stunning physique in a series of bikini snapshots during her romantic holiday with Cristiano Ronaldo in Abu Dhabi.

    article_image2

    The influencer shared glimpses of their getaway, including moments on the beach, at the airport, and lounging in the sun.

    article_image3

    Running across the sandy shores after a refreshing dip in the sea, Georgina exuded confidence and elegance.

    article_image4

    Fans were treated to a topless snap of Ronaldo indulging in some beachside dining, adding to the allure of their vacation.

    article_image5

    Alongside beachside relaxation, Georgina also shared snapshots of their delicious food, a cozy coffee moment, and an advertisement featuring her modeling work.

    article_image6

    Georgina's Instagram post drew admiration from fans, who praised her goddess-like energy and hailed her as a queen.

    article_image7

    With a growing Instagram following of over 58.5 million, Georgina has become known for her glamorous holiday updates and enviable lifestyle.

    article_image8

    Previous vacations have seen Georgina soaking up the sun on a boat trip with her family and showcasing her workout routine on the beach.

    article_image9

    From beachside workouts to glamorous photoshoots, Georgina's holiday updates offer a glimpse into her luxurious lifestyle alongside Ronaldo.

    article_image10

    As one of the most followed influencers on Instagram, Georgina continues to captivate fans with her stunning beachside escapades and glamorous snapshots.

