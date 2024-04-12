SEXY photos: Georgina Rodriguez shows off her curves in a bikini on holiday with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez, accompanied by her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo, mesmerised fans with bikini snapshots from their romantic holiday in Abu Dhabi. Sharing glimpses of their luxurious vacation on Instagram, Georgina exuded confidence and elegance, captivating followers with her beachside allure and glamorous lifestyle.

The influencer shared glimpses of their getaway, including moments on the beach, at the airport, and lounging in the sun.

Fans were treated to a topless snap of Ronaldo indulging in some beachside dining, adding to the allure of their vacation.

Alongside beachside relaxation, Georgina also shared snapshots of their delicious food, a cozy coffee moment, and an advertisement featuring her modeling work.

Georgina's Instagram post drew admiration from fans, who praised her goddess-like energy and hailed her as a queen.

With a growing Instagram following of over 58.5 million, Georgina has become known for her glamorous holiday updates and enviable lifestyle.

Previous vacations have seen Georgina soaking up the sun on a boat trip with her family and showcasing her workout routine on the beach.

As one of the most followed influencers on Instagram, Georgina continues to captivate fans with her stunning beachside escapades and glamorous snapshots.