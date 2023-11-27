Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Verma and others walked the red carpet [PICTURES]

    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 8:08 AM IST

    Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Verma and others walked the red carpet of the prestigious event. Let's check them out!

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Verma and others walked the red carpet of the prestigious event. Let's check them out!

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Alia Bhatt attended the event in a Black saree which she paired with a high neck blouse. She also won the Best actor, web original film (Female) award for Darlings

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Sonnalli Seygall attended the event in a grey denim ensemble. She was also carrying a pineapple shaped hand potli

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Akshara Haasan attended the Filmfare OTT awards in a black thigh-slit gown. She was also carrying a golden clutch

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Vijay Verma attended the Filmfare OTT awards in a navy blue velvet suit. She also won the Best actor, series (Male), Critics' drama award for Dahaad

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Maanvi Gagroo won the Filmfare OTT awards in an off-shoulder red silk gown. She won the Best actor, series (Female) Comedy award for TVF's 'Tripling'

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Rashik Dugal attended the Filmfare OTT awards in a black sensemble looking beautiful as ever. She was last seen in Adavi, Darbaan, Lootcase amongst others

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Shruti Haasan walked the red carpet of the Filmfare OTT awards in a golden off-shoulder mermaid cut top which she paired with a black skirt

    article_image9

    Varinder Chawla

    Bhagyashree attended the red carpets with her daughter Avantika Dasani who is making her Bollywood debut with a movie titled 'U-shaped ki Gully'

    article_image10

    Varinder Chawla

    Konkona Sen Sharma walked the red carpet of the OTT film fare Awards in a stunning off shoulder black and white gown

    article_image11

    Varinder Chawla

    Rajkumar Rao also walked the red carpet of the Filmfare OTT awards in a black suit looking dapper. He also won the Best actor, critics' (Male), film award for his character in 'Monica, Oh My Darling'

    article_image12

    Varinder Chawla

    Manushi Chillar walked the red carpet of the Filmfare OTT awards in a black and white dress. The former Miss World looking beautiful

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Birthday Bappi Lahiri: 7 iconic songs of the music maestro ATG

    Happy Birthday Bappi Lahiri: 7 iconic songs of the music maestro

    Orry Janhvi Kapoor dances to 'Pinga Pinga' from Bajirao Mastani [Video] ATG

    Orry, Janhvi Kapoor dances to 'Pinga Pinga' from Bajirao Mastani [Video]

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande scolded by Vicky Jain's mother; Jigna Vora evicted (Details) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande scolded by Vicky Jain's mother; Jigna Vora evicted (Details)

    Is Vijay Verma getting married to Tamannaah Bhatia? Here's what the Jaane Jaan actor said ATG

    Is Vijay Verma getting married to Tamannaah Bhatia? Here's what the 'Jaane Jaan' actor said

    Kangana Ranaut wants PM Modi to watch 'Tejas' and shares his latest pictures (Photos) RBA

    Kangana Ranaut wants PM Modi to watch 'Tejas' and shares his latest pictures (Photos)

    Recent Stories

    kerala news live 27 November 2023 Major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal; IMD issues warning

    Happy Birthday Bappi Lahiri: 7 iconic songs of the music maestro ATG

    Happy Birthday Bappi Lahiri: 7 iconic songs of the music maestro

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: When is Gurpurab? Know rituals, significance, traditional recipes and more RBA

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: When is Gurpurab? Know rituals, significance, traditional recipes and more

    Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages and status to share on Gurpurab RBA

    Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages and status to share on Gurpurab

    Numerology Prediction for November 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for November 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon