Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Verma and others walked the red carpet [PICTURES]

Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Verma and others walked the red carpet of the prestigious event. Let's check them out!

Alia Bhatt attended the event in a Black saree which she paired with a high neck blouse. She also won the Best actor, web original film (Female) award for Darlings

Sonnalli Seygall attended the event in a grey denim ensemble. She was also carrying a pineapple shaped hand potli

Akshara Haasan attended the Filmfare OTT awards in a black thigh-slit gown. She was also carrying a golden clutch

Vijay Verma attended the Filmfare OTT awards in a navy blue velvet suit. She also won the Best actor, series (Male), Critics' drama award for Dahaad

Maanvi Gagroo won the Filmfare OTT awards in an off-shoulder red silk gown. She won the Best actor, series (Female) Comedy award for TVF's 'Tripling'

Rashik Dugal attended the Filmfare OTT awards in a black sensemble looking beautiful as ever. She was last seen in Adavi, Darbaan, Lootcase amongst others

Shruti Haasan walked the red carpet of the Filmfare OTT awards in a golden off-shoulder mermaid cut top which she paired with a black skirt

Bhagyashree attended the red carpets with her daughter Avantika Dasani who is making her Bollywood debut with a movie titled 'U-shaped ki Gully'

Konkona Sen Sharma walked the red carpet of the OTT film fare Awards in a stunning off shoulder black and white gown

Rajkumar Rao also walked the red carpet of the Filmfare OTT awards in a black suit looking dapper. He also won the Best actor, critics' (Male), film award for his character in 'Monica, Oh My Darling'

Manushi Chillar walked the red carpet of the Filmfare OTT awards in a black and white dress. The former Miss World looking beautiful