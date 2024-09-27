Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fibers, Vitamins and Nutrients: Health benefits of eating bottle gourd

    Discover the amazing health benefits of bottle gourd, a versatile and delicious vegetable. Learn how it can improve your well-being and explore its nutritional value.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Many people dislike bottle gourd, but it plays a crucial role in maintaining our health. It can be used to make chutney, sambar, curry, dal, and many other dishes. In fact, bottle gourd is very beneficial for our health. Let's explore the health benefits of consuming bottle gourd.

    Bottle gourd is rich in various vitamins and minerals like Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Potassium, Magnesium, Calcium, Iron, and Manganese. These nutrients help protect us from various diseases. Notably, consuming bottle gourd helps regulate blood pressure. According to some studies, bottle gourd also helps control blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for diabetic patients. Bottle gourd is a healthy vegetable with numerous health benefits. This vegetable has high water content, making it a popular choice during summer. Bottle gourd helps prevent dehydration during summer. It is also low in calories, making it suitable for those looking to lose weight.

    The fiber content in bottle gourd aids digestion and prevents constipation. It also helps lower cholesterol levels in the body, promoting heart health, according to health experts. The antioxidants in bottle gourd help reduce oxidative stress associated with several chronic diseases. Bottle gourd can be consumed in various forms like sabzi, soups, or smoothies.

    Magnesium in bottle gourd is beneficial for those who experience fatigue easily. It provides energy to the body, reducing tiredness when included in the diet. It also benefits muscle health, strengthening them. Additionally, it helps maintain kidney health. Bottle gourd is also rich in Vitamin C, which boosts immunity, protecting against infections, seasonal illnesses, and other diseases. The high calcium content in this green vegetable strengthens bones. Consuming bottle gourd juice can improve bone health. The dietary fiber in bottle gourd promotes healthy digestion.

    Rich in nutrients, bottle gourd has high water content, making it effective in addressing dehydration. Consuming its juice can replenish body fluids. Its low calorie content and ability to reduce overeating contribute to weight loss.

