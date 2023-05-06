Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam turns 6: Doting daddy pens the cutest birthday message; see post

    First Published May 6, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Dulquer Salmaan wished his 6-year-old daughter Maryam a happy birthday with sweet words and gorgeous photos. Look at his post...
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dulquer Salmaan, the well-known pan-Indian actor, is a true family man. Dulquer enjoys spending his free time with his gorgeous wife, Amaal Salmaan and their only daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The adorable actor, who is quite active on his Instagram account, frequently posts candid photos with his family, particularly his daughter Maryam.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dulquer Salmaan wrote the sweetest message on his daughter's sixth birthday and shared a few cute images with her.
     

    article_image4

    "Wishing my princess a very happy birthday!" You are awe, delight, joy, and the epitome of love. My entire heart on two legs. "I pray for your every dream to come true and for you to become anything you want," said Dulquer Salmaan, who uploaded a few holiday photos with his tiny daughter. Dulquer's Instagram image has the King Of Kotha actor standing with his gorgeous wife Amaal and their baby.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Given a choice, I’ll hold you up till you can touch the stars. But knowing you, I’m sure you’ll want to do it entirely on your own. At your own pace. With practiced perfection. Happy birthday again baby girl. We love you mostest," completed the dad. Dulquer 
     

    article_image6

    Dulquer Salmaan's forthcoming film, King Of Kotha, is planned to be released in August of this year. Soon, the popular actress will collaborate with filmmaker Tinu Pappachan on an action thriller.

    article_image7

    Dulquer Salmaan will also make his digital debut in the forthcoming Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs, directed by Raj and DK.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Raj & DK's D2R Films, is inspired by the world's misfits. Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, and TJ Bhanu will also star in the series.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan gets emotional and recalls the time when his mother was diagnosed with cancer; read his post RBA

    Kartik Aaryan gets emotional and recalls the time when his mother was diagnosed with cancer; read his post

    The Kerala Story OTT release: Zee5 or Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Adah Sharma's film ONLINE RBA

    The Kerala Story OTT release: Zee5 or Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Adah Sharma's film ONLINE

    The Kerala Story vs Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 box office report Adah Sharma film beats James Gunn MCU movie RBA

    The Kerala Story Vs Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Adah Sharma's film beats James Gunn’s MCU movie

    Heres what Naga Chaitanya calls ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'a lovely lady' and said she deserves all.... RBA

    Here's what Naga Chaitanya calls ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'lovely lady' and said she deserves all....

    International No Diet Day: Rihanna to Sophie Turner-8 celebs who called out the toxic diet culture MSW

    International No Diet Day: Rihanna to Sophie Turner-8 celebs who called out the toxic diet culture

    Recent Stories

    Kartik Aaryan gets emotional and recalls the time when his mother was diagnosed with cancer; read his post RBA

    Kartik Aaryan gets emotional and recalls the time when his mother was diagnosed with cancer; read his post

    Indian Army just made Agniveers' lives 'ASAAN'; here's how 

    Indian Army just made lives of Agniveers 'ASAAN'; here's how 

    6 projects aimed at making Indian Army future-ready, more lethal

    6 projects aimed at making Indian Army future-ready, more lethal

    The Kerala Story OTT release: Zee5 or Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Adah Sharma's film ONLINE RBA

    The Kerala Story OTT release: Zee5 or Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Adah Sharma's film ONLINE

    Karnataka Election 2023: Ahead of roadshow, PM Modi recalls 'bond between Bengaluru and BJP'

    Ahead of roadshow, PM Modi recalls 'bond between Bengaluru and BJP'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon