Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam turns 6: Doting daddy pens the cutest birthday message; see post

Dulquer Salmaan wished his 6-year-old daughter Maryam a happy birthday with sweet words and gorgeous photos. Look at his post...



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan, the well-known pan-Indian actor, is a true family man. Dulquer enjoys spending his free time with his gorgeous wife, Amaal Salmaan and their only daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

The adorable actor, who is quite active on his Instagram account, frequently posts candid photos with his family, particularly his daughter Maryam.

Dulquer Salmaan wrote the sweetest message on his daughter's sixth birthday and shared a few cute images with her.



"Wishing my princess a very happy birthday!" You are awe, delight, joy, and the epitome of love. My entire heart on two legs. "I pray for your every dream to come true and for you to become anything you want," said Dulquer Salmaan, who uploaded a few holiday photos with his tiny daughter. Dulquer's Instagram image has the King Of Kotha actor standing with his gorgeous wife Amaal and their baby.



"Given a choice, I’ll hold you up till you can touch the stars. But knowing you, I’m sure you’ll want to do it entirely on your own. At your own pace. With practiced perfection. Happy birthday again baby girl. We love you mostest," completed the dad. Dulquer



Dulquer Salmaan's forthcoming film, King Of Kotha, is planned to be released in August of this year. Soon, the popular actress will collaborate with filmmaker Tinu Pappachan on an action thriller.

Dulquer Salmaan will also make his digital debut in the forthcoming Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs, directed by Raj and DK.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram