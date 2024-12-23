Dulquer Salmaan, Amaal's 13th wedding anniversary: Actor shares romantic post with mushy photos

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote a lovely anniversary message for his wife Amaal Salmaan, elegantly capturing their 13-year journey together.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

Celebrating his 13th wedding anniversary on Sunday, actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a sweet anniversary message for his wife Amaal Salmaan, which brilliantly reflected their long marriage.

article_image2

On his Instagram account, the actor shared his thoughts on how they went from being husband and wife to being referred to as "Maryam's papa and mamma."

article_image3

The Lucky Baskher actor wrote, "From trying to get used to calling each other husband and wife, to now being known as Maryams papa and mamma we’ve come a long way. Life is quite akin to the roads I like to drive on. Twists and turns and ups and downs. Sometimes speed breakers and potholes. But at the best times silky smooth with the greatest of views. Through it all, as long as I have your hand to hold I believe that we can reach anywhere. And in style. Here’s to us being Mr & Mrs for life. Happy 13th Am ! I love you long time (sic)."

article_image4

Fans and friends of the couple showered the comment area with heart emojis and congratulations. Dulquer and Amaal have been married since 2011, and the pair has a daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

article_image5

Accompanied by a slew of cute images, the Lucky Bhaskar actor also discussed the significance of his wife Amaal Salmaan and how her presence motivates him to live his life despite several hardships.

article_image6

Dulquer's most recent feature is Lucky Baskhar, which is available on Netflix. In it, Dulquer portrays a modest bank clerk in a hitherto unseen avatar. The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading heroine alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the film follows the fascinating, chaotic, and unusual life of Lucky Baskhar, a plain bank clerk.

article_image7

Venky Atluri, a writer-director, directed the film. His last film, Sir/Vaathi, received positive reviews from critics and moviegoers. Dulquer also had a major part in the hit Kalki 2898 AD.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ace Indian shuttler ties the knot with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur; FIRST pictures OUT [PHOTO] ATG

Ace Indian shuttler ties the knot with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur; FIRST pictures OUT [PHOTO]

Blake Lively's co-stars stand by her mmid sexual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively's co-stars stand by her mmid sexual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni

Bigg Boss 18: 'I am not corrupt...', Vivian Dsena targets Shilpa Sirodkar ATG

Bigg Boss 18: 'I am not corrupt...', Vivian Dsena targets Shilpa Sirodkar

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra and more in danger zone; read details RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra and more in danger zone; read details

Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film earns over Rs 57 crore in 3rd weekend RBA

Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film earns over Rs 57 crore in 3rd weekend

Recent Stories

WhatsApp to stop working on older Android phones from January 1, 2025; Is your gadget on the list? gcw

WhatsApp to stop working on older Android phones from January 1, 2025; Is your gadget on the list?

3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms AJR

3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms

Earth-like life on Moon? Japan plans massive spinning Moon city for 10,000 people, launches research shk

Earth-like life on Moon? Japan plans massive spinning Moon city for 10,000 people, launches research

SAIL to Adani Wilmar: Top 10 stock market gainers for December ATG

SAIL to Adani Wilmar: Top 10 stock market gainers for December

SBI to HAL: 10 TOP stocks for long-term investment in 2025 ATG

SBI to HAL: 10 TOP stocks for long-term investment in 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon