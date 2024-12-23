Dulquer Salmaan, Amaal's 13th wedding anniversary: Actor shares romantic post with mushy photos

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote a lovely anniversary message for his wife Amaal Salmaan, elegantly capturing their 13-year journey together.

Celebrating his 13th wedding anniversary on Sunday, actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a sweet anniversary message for his wife Amaal Salmaan, which brilliantly reflected their long marriage.

On his Instagram account, the actor shared his thoughts on how they went from being husband and wife to being referred to as "Maryam's papa and mamma."

The Lucky Baskher actor wrote, "From trying to get used to calling each other husband and wife, to now being known as Maryams papa and mamma we’ve come a long way. Life is quite akin to the roads I like to drive on. Twists and turns and ups and downs. Sometimes speed breakers and potholes. But at the best times silky smooth with the greatest of views. Through it all, as long as I have your hand to hold I believe that we can reach anywhere. And in style. Here’s to us being Mr & Mrs for life. Happy 13th Am ! I love you long time (sic)."

Fans and friends of the couple showered the comment area with heart emojis and congratulations. Dulquer and Amaal have been married since 2011, and the pair has a daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

Accompanied by a slew of cute images, the Lucky Bhaskar actor also discussed the significance of his wife Amaal Salmaan and how her presence motivates him to live his life despite several hardships.

Dulquer's most recent feature is Lucky Baskhar, which is available on Netflix. In it, Dulquer portrays a modest bank clerk in a hitherto unseen avatar. The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading heroine alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the film follows the fascinating, chaotic, and unusual life of Lucky Baskhar, a plain bank clerk.

Venky Atluri, a writer-director, directed the film. His last film, Sir/Vaathi, received positive reviews from critics and moviegoers. Dulquer also had a major part in the hit Kalki 2898 AD.

Latest Videos