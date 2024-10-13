Do you know THIS actress once slapped Kamal Haasan? Here's why

Did you know that Indian star Lok Nayak Kamal Haasan was once slapped by an actress? The actress herself revealed this incident and explained the reason behind it. What's the real story?



Lok Nayak Kamal Haasan is known for his experiments. He was the one who started experiments in the Indian film industry and succeeded in them. Only he could achieve wonders like Dasavathaaram. Kamal Haasan is an actor who can portray any role wonderfully.

Kamal, who shone as an action hero, played a powerful villain in 'Kalki 2898'. This role has received a good response. Not only that, Kamal has also received a huge remuneration for this film. Kamal Haasan has been continuing as a hero in the film industry for about 50 years.

The films he made in Telugu and Tamil languages.. the adventures in the films are unmatched. Sagarasangamam, Swathi Muthyam, Vichitra Sodarulu, Panchatantram, Dasavathaaram, Vishwaroopam, and many more. But recently, a topic related to Kamal Haasan is going viral.



What is it..? It is said that an actress slapped Kamal Haasan hard. The actress herself revealed this in an interview. The actress is Aamani. Kamal Haasan has done a Telugu film with Aamani. This film directed by K. Vishwanath is Subha Sankalpam. This film is realistic. Vishwanath's films are known for their realism. He wants everything to be realistic. Kamal Haasan has done two or three films under Vishwanath's direction. This is one of them. In one scene of this film, Aamani has to slap Kamal Haasan. Slapping means not actually slapping, but acting like slapping. But before any scene, there is a rehearsal. Accordingly, Aamani rehearsed.

When the scene came, Aamani slapped Kamal hard. Everyone there was shocked. Then Kamal Haasan came and said, "What is this? Slapping means acting like slapping." He held his cheek and expressed his pain. Thus, my name remained as the actress who slapped Kamal Haasan hard, said Aamani in a Telugu interview. Now Aamani is doing supporting roles. Kamal Haasan is shining with continuous films. Recently, he acted wonderfully as a villain in the Kalki film. After a long time, he is doing a film under Mani Ratnam's direction.



Latest Videos