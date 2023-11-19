Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani raises temperature in white cut-out gown, see pictures

    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    On Sunday, Disha Patani shared a series of pictures in a stunning white cut-out gown that had a deep neck. 

    article_image1

    Disha Patani is stepping up her fashion game as she dropped pictures of her outfit from a fashion event. 

    article_image2

    Disha looked stunning, radiant, and elegant in a thin-strap white cut-out gown that had a thigh-high slit.

    article_image3

    Disha looked stunning in a white narrow-strap gown with a plunging neckline that descended into a V-neck.

    article_image4

    The gown terminated at the ankle, but it also included a thigh-high slit detail and a flowing train at the back.

    article_image5

    The gown had a large encircled both sides of the gown until it reached the waist, where it was topped with a white belted accent.

    article_image6

    She wore a dramatic stone-studded necklace and finished her appearance with well-defined eyes and a red lip.  

    article_image7

    To complete her outfit, she wore a white necklace, had her hair neatly tied in a bun, and dazzling heels.

