    Disha Patani HOT photos: Actress flaunts sexy, svelte figure in recent photoshoot

    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 6:22 PM IST

    Disha Patani took to her Instagram account to share a captivating video, showcasing her impeccably toned physique. The video features her donning a textured Calvin Klein bikini paired with a crisp white shirt

    article_image1

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    The talented actress, known for her role in "Ek Villian," exudes confidence as she strikes a series of alluring poses on a wet floor. The camera skillfully captures every sensuous expression she effortlessly delivers

    article_image2

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Apart from acting, Disha Patani is also an avid fitness enthusiast, often sharing workout routines and tips. She made her Bollywood debut with the film "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story," where her performance was widely appreciated.

    article_image3

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani's elegant red carpet-appearances reflect her keen fashion sense and style. She is known for her down-to-earth personality and approachability among her fans

    article_image4

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    article_image5

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Notably, Disha Patani adds a playful element by elegantly splashing water during the stylish montage

    article_image6

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani's interest in photography is reflected in her beautifully captured moments shared online

    article_image7

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani's dedication to her craft is evident in her continuous pursuit of honing her acting skills

    article_image8

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    She has a penchant for trying diverse cuisines and often shares her food adventures on her social media

    article_image9

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Her tall and slender frame accentuates the outfits she wears, making her a fashion icon for many. Disha Patani's on-screen presence is magnified by her impeccable fashion sense and on-point styling

    article_image10

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani's fashion experimentation includes both contemporary trends and classic ensembles. Her ability to pull off various looks, whether traditional or modern, highlights her versatility in appearance

    article_image11

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani exudes confidence and elegance as she effortlessly showcases her toned physique in a bikini, capturing both beauty and grace in her beach attire. Her choice of swimwear reflects her boldness and comfortable embrace of her own body

    article_image12

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Her flawless skin and natural beauty make her a sought-after face for beauty and skincare endorsements

