Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Rajinikanth wanted to marry Sridevi? THIS happened when the superstar went to purpose the actress

    Rajinikanth was highly protective of Sridevi, who was 13 years younger than him. As they continued to work together, Rajinikanth developed feelings for Sridevi and finally fell in love. It has also been said that when Sridevi was 16, he begged her mother to marry her to him.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 3:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    Superstar Rajinikanth, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad to a Marathi family in Karnataka, came from humble beginnings. However, he has had an interest in cinema since infancy and aspires to be an actor. After finishing school, he worked odd jobs, including as a coolie, until becoming a bus conductor with the Bangalore Transport Service. Rajinikanth has worked with several great women, but his on-screen chemistry with Sridevi has been much praised. 

    article_image2

    Rajinikanth

    The team worked together on 19 films in four languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Moondru Mudichu was Sridevi and Rajinikanth's debut film together, and she played Rajinikanth's mother at the age of 13. The two superstars had a close friendship, and Rajinikanth was once madly in love with her. Rajinikanth and Sridevi's friendship dates back a long time, as the actor had a close relationship with Sridevi's mother. 

    article_image3

    Rajinikanth was highly protective of Sridevi, who was 13 years younger than him. As they continued to work together, Rajinikanth developed feelings for Sridevi and finally fell in love. It has also been said that when Sridevi was 16, he begged her mother to marry her to him. While Rajinikanth was deeply in love with the gorgeous Sridevi, it is unclear whether she felt the same way about him. In a nostalgic interview, K. Balachander revealed that Rajini was so in love with Sridevi that he went to her home and proposed marriage to her.

    article_image4

    However, as soon as Rajinikanth and Balachander arrived at Sridevi's house for the griha pravesh ceremony, the power went out, leaving everything pitch black. Rajinikanth took this as a terrible omen and returned disheartened, without saying anything about his marriage proposal.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan rejected 'Pushpa'? Says Aamir Khan shouldn't have done 'Laal Singh Chaddha' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan rejected 'Pushpa'? Says Aamir Khan shouldn't have done 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

    Nagarjuna to take legal action against Konda Surekha? Here's what we know ATG

    Nagarjuna to take legal action against Konda Surekha? Here's what we know

    Is Joker 2 actor Joaquin Phoenix getting married to Rooney Mara? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Joker 2 actor Joaquin Phoenix getting married to Rooney Mara? Here's what we know

    Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's wedding pictures OUT: Check out dreamy pictures [PHOTOS] ATG

    Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's wedding pictures OUT: Check out dreamy pictures [PHOTOS]

    Aakash Ahuja calls Shinchan 'obscene,' Recalls dubbing naked dance scenes on show, Read more NTI

    Aakash Ahuja calls Shinchan 'obscene,' Recalls dubbing naked dance scenes on show, Read more

    Recent Stories

    I will continue as CM for next 5 years says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'I will continue as CM for next 5 years': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Turn old smartphone into dashcam for cars: Step-by-step guide dmn

    Turn old smartphone into dashcam for cars: Step-by-step guide

    cricket ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule, and More scr

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup: All you need to know

    Do tattoos really raise your cancer risk? Uncover the truth here NTI

    Do tattoos really raise your cancer risk? Uncover the truth here

    The Untold Story of Eklavya After Giving His Thumb to Dronacharya anr

    Mahabharat Tales: What happened to Ekalavya after giving his thumb to Guru Dronacharya?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon