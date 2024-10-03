Did you know Rajinikanth wanted to marry Sridevi? THIS happened when the superstar went to purpose the actress

Rajinikanth was highly protective of Sridevi, who was 13 years younger than him. As they continued to work together, Rajinikanth developed feelings for Sridevi and finally fell in love. It has also been said that when Sridevi was 16, he begged her mother to marry her to him.

Superstar Rajinikanth, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad to a Marathi family in Karnataka, came from humble beginnings. However, he has had an interest in cinema since infancy and aspires to be an actor. After finishing school, he worked odd jobs, including as a coolie, until becoming a bus conductor with the Bangalore Transport Service. Rajinikanth has worked with several great women, but his on-screen chemistry with Sridevi has been much praised.

The team worked together on 19 films in four languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Moondru Mudichu was Sridevi and Rajinikanth's debut film together, and she played Rajinikanth's mother at the age of 13. The two superstars had a close friendship, and Rajinikanth was once madly in love with her. Rajinikanth and Sridevi's friendship dates back a long time, as the actor had a close relationship with Sridevi's mother.

Rajinikanth was highly protective of Sridevi, who was 13 years younger than him. As they continued to work together, Rajinikanth developed feelings for Sridevi and finally fell in love. It has also been said that when Sridevi was 16, he begged her mother to marry her to him. While Rajinikanth was deeply in love with the gorgeous Sridevi, it is unclear whether she felt the same way about him. In a nostalgic interview, K. Balachander revealed that Rajini was so in love with Sridevi that he went to her home and proposed marriage to her.

However, as soon as Rajinikanth and Balachander arrived at Sridevi's house for the griha pravesh ceremony, the power went out, leaving everything pitch black. Rajinikanth took this as a terrible omen and returned disheartened, without saying anything about his marriage proposal.

