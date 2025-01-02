Did you know Junior NTR still regrets turning down THIS movie; Read on

Jr NTR is one of Tollywood's biggest stars and a pan-India hero. He recently added another massive victory to his name with Devara. However, it's said that NTR still regrets not doing a particular film.

Jr NTR became a hero before his teenage years ended and achieved star status before turning twenty. Films like Student No. 1, Aadi, and Simhadri significantly boosted his image. However, NTR has rejected several super hit films in his career, including big hits like Bommarillu and Arya, which were initially offered to him.

Whether due to scheduling conflicts, dislike for the subject, or concerns about image suitability, NTR has let go of some hit films. He reportedly feels very strongly about rejecting one particular movie: Bhadra, starring Ravi Teja. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Bhadra was released in 2005 and gave Ravi Teja a significant break, boosting his career.

Boyapati initially pitched the story of Bhadra to NTR, who rejected it. The story then went to Ravi Teja. Bhadra, a blend of love, action, and emotions, became a huge success. At the time of Bhadra's release, NTR was facing a series of flops. After Simhadri, his films like Andhrawala, Samba, Na Alludu, and Narasimhudu were either disasters or average performers.

Had NTR done Bhadra, he might have escaped the string of failures. His flops continued until Yamadonga with Rajamouli in 2007. NTR reportedly still regrets letting go of Bhadra and often expresses this to close friends. Despite not doing Bhadra, NTR rose to become a star hero.

NTR hasn't had a single flop since Temper, delivering consistent hits and super hits. He gained global fame with RRR, co-starring Ram Charan and directed by Rajamouli. RRR grossed over ₹1200 crore worldwide, and its song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar.

NTR also broke Rajamouli's bad sentiment. Typically, the hero who works with Rajamouli faces a disaster in their next film. This sentiment affected Ram Charan with Acharya. NTR became the first hero to overcome this, with Devara becoming a blockbuster hit, grossing over ₹500 crore worldwide.

