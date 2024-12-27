Did Aishwarya Rai DESTROY Salman Khan's life? Here's what brother Sohail Khan stated

Salman Khan's younger brother, Sohail Khan, had previously accused Aishwarya Rai of never accepting her relationship with Salman, among other allegations.

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's love story remains one of the most memorable in Bollywood history. Their personal and professional lives are difficult to keep private from the media and the public, and their news always causes a stir in the entertainment industry.

Salman and Aishwarya appeared in one of Bollywood's most renowned films, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which featured a wonderful love tale.

Since then, their connection has blossomed. However, Salman and Aishwarya broke their relationship bitterly after only two years. The rest is history, and it will remain one of Bollywood's most talked-about and contentious issues.

Salman and Aishwarya's love story reportedly began in 1997. In 1999 during the shoot of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, their love bloomed. Since then their dating rumors were making rounds everywhere. It is said, it was Salman who recommended Aishwarya's name to Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

This love story has seen it all, from romance to painful breakups and mental agony. Following the split, Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan chastised Aishwarya for not acknowledging their relationship, which made Salman feel uneasy and 'destroyed' his life.

In an old chat show with Simi Garewal in 1994, Aishwarya Rai was invited just after she won the Miss World title, when she was just 21 years old.

This came out when Aishwarya mentioned Salman's reckless attitude and how he physically beat her. She also alleged that Salman cheated on her during their relationship. Salman suspected her of having romances with her co-stars, including Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

"I stood with him through the worst of his alcoholic misbehaviour. In retaliation, I was subjected to mental, physical, and emotional abuse, as well as adultery and indignity. That is why, like any other self-respecting woman, I ended my relationship with him," Aishwarya said in a previous interview.

Her contentious interview and statements about Salman's character irritated his younger brother, Sohail, to the point that he slammed Aishwarya for washing her dirty laundry in public.

He replied, "Now she (Aishwarya Rai) is weeping in public. Did she ever recognise the relationship while she was travelling with him and visiting our house on a regular basis as if she were a member of the family? She never did. This made Salman feel uneasy. He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be certain about it."

He also said that Aishwarya had an affair with Vivek Oberoi. "Aishwarya Rai was in constant touch with Salman till recently on the mobile and that's what upset Vivek."

