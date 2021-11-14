Children’s Day 2021: Spy Kids 4 to I am Kalam, here are 7 movies to watch today
This Children’s Day let’s encounter the magic of innocence and enter the world of eternal creation
Grab some snacks and soft drinks sit on a couch with your family as Lionsgate Play has brought some special kids movies for Children’s Day. The movies have some fantastic humour and also inspires to be a good person and tug you at all the right heartstrings.
I am Kalam: The film is centred around Chotu, a distressed boy who derives motivation from India's former President APJ Abdul Kalam. He then decides to change his name to Kalam and harbours a dream of meeting the ideal.
Cinderella: Young girl named Cinderella, struggling with her evil stepmother and stepsisters, later receives help from her fairy godmother and some animal friends to find her prince.
Aladdin: The film is everyone's favourite. It is an animated fantasy-comedy film, and the century-old classic tale is a story of Aladdin and his magic lamp, which has a funny genie inside.
Mehek Mirza: This is a tale of an 11-year-old girl named Mahek, who dreams of growing the very best at everything but is unsure how to achieve her goals. Later, in the film, an old magic-less contemporary fairy walks into her life and makes her realize the value of hard work.
Furry Vengeance: It is an American family comedy film directed by Roger Kumble starring Brooke Shields, Ken Jeong, Brendan Fraser, and Dee Bradley Baker as the different animal vocal effects.
Spy Kids 4: The 4th instalment of a successful animation movie series orbits around an old spy being called back into action. To bond with her new stepchildren, she requests them along for the adventure to stop the evil Timekeeper from taking over the world.