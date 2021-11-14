Children’s Day 2021: Spy Kids 4 to I am Kalam, here are 7 movies to watch today

This Children’s Day let’s encounter the magic of innocence and enter the world of eternal creation

Grab some snacks and soft drinks sit on a couch with your family as Lionsgate Play has brought some special kids movies for Children’s Day. The movies have some fantastic humour and also inspires to be a good person and tug you at all the right heartstrings.

I am Kalam: The film is centred around Chotu, a distressed boy who derives motivation from India's former President APJ Abdul Kalam. He then decides to change his name to Kalam and harbours a dream of meeting the ideal.

Cinderella: Young girl named Cinderella, struggling with her evil stepmother and stepsisters, later receives help from her fairy godmother and some animal friends to find her prince.

Aladdin: The film is everyone's favourite. It is an animated fantasy-comedy film, and the century-old classic tale is a story of Aladdin and his magic lamp, which has a funny genie inside.

Mehek Mirza: This is a tale of an 11-year-old girl named Mahek, who dreams of growing the very best at everything but is unsure how to achieve her goals. Later, in the film, an old magic-less contemporary fairy walks into her life and makes her realize the value of hard work.

Furry Vengeance: It is an American family comedy film directed by Roger Kumble starring Brooke Shields, Ken Jeong, Brendan Fraser, and Dee Bradley Baker as the different animal vocal effects.