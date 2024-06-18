Bridgerton's Penelope aka Nicola Coughlan turns model for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS; check out HOT pictures

Nicola Coughlan, celebrated for her role in Bridgerton, steps into the spotlight as the face of SKIMS. Her debut in the brand's latest campaign showcases three stunning outfits, including a Lemonade-colored Long Slip dress and a Heather Grey long-sleeve dress, embodying elegance and modern charm. Coughlan's transition from beloved TV character to fashion icon is seamlessly captured in this collaboration, resonating with fans worldwide

Nicola Coughlan, known for her role in Bridgerton as Penelope Featherington, captivates in SKIMS' latest campaign

She elegantly models three outfits, including a Lemonade-colored stretch-jersey Long Slip dress with spaghetti straps

Another look features Coughlan in Sugar Plum, evoking a princess-like charm reminiscent of her Bridgerton persona

The campaign highlights her curves in a Heather Grey long-sleeve stretch-jersey dress, a nod to Kardashian's signature style.

SKIMS describes Nicola Coughlan as the perfect blend of a romantic lead and their viral dress sensation

The setting complements the nature-inspired theme, enhancing the visual appeal of the campaign where Nicola is set to charm

Fans appreciate Coughlan's effortless style and how she embodies both sophistication and modern allure

Her collaboration with SKIMS underscores her rising status in the fashion world beyond her acclaimed TV role

