Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bridgerton's Penelope aka Nicola Coughlan turns model for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS; check out HOT pictures

    Nicola Coughlan, celebrated for her role in Bridgerton, steps into the spotlight as the face of SKIMS. Her debut in the brand's latest campaign showcases three stunning outfits, including a Lemonade-colored Long Slip dress and a Heather Grey long-sleeve dress, embodying elegance and modern charm. Coughlan's transition from beloved TV character to fashion icon is seamlessly captured in this collaboration, resonating with fans worldwide

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    Nicola Coughlan

    Nicola Coughlan, known for her role in Bridgerton as Penelope Featherington, captivates in SKIMS' latest campaign

    article_image2

    Nicola Coughlan

    She elegantly models three outfits, including a Lemonade-colored stretch-jersey Long Slip dress with spaghetti straps

    article_image3

    Nicola Coughlan

    Another look features Coughlan in Sugar Plum, evoking a princess-like charm reminiscent of her Bridgerton persona

    article_image4

    Nicola Coughlan

    The campaign highlights her curves in a Heather Grey long-sleeve stretch-jersey dress, a nod to Kardashian's signature style.

    article_image5

    Nicola Coughlan

    SKIMS describes Nicola Coughlan as the perfect blend of a romantic lead and their viral dress sensation

    article_image6

    Nicola Coughlan

    The setting complements the nature-inspired theme, enhancing the visual appeal of the campaign where Nicola is set to charm

    article_image7

    Nicola Coughlan

    Fans appreciate Coughlan's effortless style and how she embodies both sophistication and modern allure

    article_image8

    Nicola Coughlan

    Her collaboration with SKIMS underscores her rising status in the fashion world beyond her acclaimed TV role

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Darshan case: Kannada actor Rachita Ram SHOCKED, unable to believe; here what she said RBA

    Darshan case: Kannada actor Rachita Ram SHOCKED, unable to believe; here what she said

    Why was Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 postponed yet again? Is AP Elections the reason? What we know so far RBA

    Why was Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 postponed yet again? Is AP Elections the reason? What we know so far

    WATCH: Netizens compare Taylor Swift's awkward dance to Salman Khan's 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai' RKK

    WATCH: Netizens compare Taylor Swift's awkward dance to Salman Khan's 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai'

    Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika indulge in art as actor shares blackboard drawing, fans react with hearts osf

    Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika indulge in art as actor shares blackboard drawing, fans react with hearts

    Darshan troubles deepen: Actor to be charged for illegal geese possession amid murder case AJR

    Darshan's troubles deepen: Actor to be charged for illegal geese possession amid murder case

    Recent Stories

    Lucknow news: Woman deboarded from Akasa Air flight for misbehaviour, bites security staffer's hand AJR

    Lucknow news: Woman deboarded from Akasa Air flight for misbehaviour, bites security staffer's hand

    Gabriel Martinelli turns 23: Top 10 memorable career moments osf

    Gabriel Martinelli turns 23: Top 10 memorable career moments

    Esha Gupta HOT pictures: 6 times the 'Jannat 2' actress showed off her CLEVAGE and sexy body RKK

    Esha Gupta HOT pictures: 6 times the 'Jannat 2' actress showed off her CLEVAGE and sexy body

    Delhi autorickshaw driver decorates vehicle for his lost love; Woman shares emotional video (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi autorickshaw driver decorates vehicle for his lost love; Woman shares emotional video (WATCH)

    Darshan case: Kannada actor Rachita Ram SHOCKED, unable to believe; here what she said RBA

    Darshan case: Kannada actor Rachita Ram SHOCKED, unable to believe; here what she said

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon