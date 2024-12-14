Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 Winner Prediction: Nikhil vs Gautam Krishna - who will win the trophy?

Excitement builds for the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 finale. Bigg Boss hints at the potential winner. Who will claim the Season 8 trophy?

article_image1
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 11:43 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 has concluded, leaving only the official announcement of the winner. Bigg Boss has been showcasing AVs of the top 5 contestants, sharing their memories. After viewing these AVs, the likely winner seems apparent.

article_image2

Bigg Boss's behavior and speech patterns hint at the winner. Who will it be? The top 5 include Nikhil, Gautam, Prerana, Avinash, and Nabil. The title race seems to be between Nikhil and Gautam.

article_image3

The runner-up will likely be whoever doesn't win between the two. Bigg Boss praised Nikhil extensively during the AV segment, hinting at the fulfillment of his desires. This special attention suggests Nikhil as the likely winner, according to netizens.

article_image4

Social media buzz suggests Bigg Boss and Nagarjuna have fixed Nikhil as the winner. The latest episode showcased AVs of Nikhil, Prerana, and Nabil, highlighting their journeys. Nikhil maintained composure, while Prerana became emotional and Nabil reacted enthusiastically.

article_image5

Nikhil controlled his emotions. Prerana cried, while Nabil reacted enthusiastically to his video. With only one day left, who will win?

