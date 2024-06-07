Bigg Boss romance to celebrity couple: Here's the love story of Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda

Sandalwood's beloved couple, Nivedita Gowda and Chandan Shetty, file for divorce after meeting on Bigg Boss. Chandan publicly proposed to Nivedita in 2020, sparking controversy. Despite starting as friends, rumours speculate their marriage's superficial nature. Nivedita's solo social media presence fuels speculation about their split, overshadowing their once-viral reels together.

Sandalwood's adorable couple, actress Nivedita Gowda and music director Chandan Shetty have filed for divorce. Chandan Shetty and Nivedita Gowda first met during the fifth season of Bigg Boss. Chandan Gowda initially referred to Nivedita as his sister on the show, but later, they got married.



Chandan Shetty publicly proposed to Nivedita Gowda on February 26, 2020, during the Yuva Dussehra program in Mysore, amid rumours of their romance. This proposal sparked controversy, with many criticizing the public display.

V. Somanna, who was the minister in charge of Mysore district at the time, condemned the incident, stating that such behavior during the Dussehra program was unacceptable and amounted to a crime.



The couple, who started as friends on Bigg Boss, later developed romantic feelings for each other. They also appeared together on the Raja Rani show after their stint on Bigg Boss, where they were finalists.

There is still speculation about the reason behind Nivedita Gowda and Chandan Shetty's divorce. Despite filing for divorce by mutual consent, rumours suggest that their marriage was only superficially good.

While the couple's social media reels once went viral, Nivedita Gowda has been seen alone in most of her recent reels. Some sources speculate that Nivedita Gowda's increasing social media presence may have contributed to their decision to divorce.

While the reasons behind their decision remain undisclosed, both parties have chosen to maintain privacy regarding the matter.