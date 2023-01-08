Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Sapna Chauhan, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD romantic song ‘Tamatar Gaal’ goes VIRAL-WATCH

    First Published Jan 8, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Sapna Chauhan and Khesari Lal Yadav are breaking all records of boldness in the song 'Tamatar Gaal' is breaking Internet.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri film industry is rapidly growing as a source of entertainment. The performers captivate the audience with their daring films and outstanding acting abilities.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal and Sapna Chauhan are two well-known Bhojpuri industry figures. Fans enjoy seeing them on TV. They form a great team in any film or video. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Sapna Chauhan never let their followers down. His latest video is once again a smash hit.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The pair gives important intimate aspirations in this song. Khesari Lal's seduction of Sapna Chauhan smashes all Internet records for bravado.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The fans' hearts are racing as they see the couple romancing. The song 'Tamatar Jaisan' is causing a stir on the Internet. Sapna Chauhan's sensual actions are making Khesari Lal uncontrolled.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Both are performing incredible dancing skills in this viral video. This video is popular among viewers.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For those who are unfamiliar with the song, Khesari Lal Yadav and Shilpi Raj sing it. The guy is seen romancing the attractive actress Sapna Chauhan in the song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song was released on Khesari Music World and received 2,502,048 views in just two days. Vijay Chauhan also provides lyrics.

