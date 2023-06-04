Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khushi Dubey, Pradeep Pandey's song ‘June Ke Garmi Bhayil Ba Jawani’ is not to be missed

    First Published Jun 4, 2023, 5:45 PM IST

    Khushi Dubey sexy photos: Bhojpuri song 'June Ke Garmi Bhayil Ba Jawani,' featuring Pradeep Pandey and Khushi, lift the bar with their hot chemistry
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey is a well-known actor in Bhojpuri cinema. His dancing and acting talents are well-known. People appreciate seeing him dance to the energetic beats of Bhojpuri music, therefore, his tracks have become popular on social media.

    article_image2

    Pradeep Pandey is also recognised for his on-screen chemistry with his co-stars, and his song 'June Ke Garmi Bhayil Ba Jawani' has gone viral. The song is gaining popularity since the actor performs alongside Khushi Dubey, and they look great together.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Khushi Dubey look stunning while romancing. They dance vigorously to the lively strains of the song, and their flawless dancing routines are attracting attention online. The performers' chemistry and how well they complement fans adore one another. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song shows a wonderful location, and Khushi Dubey looks stunning in a saree while dancing and romancing. Pradeep Pandey sprays water on her, and Khushi Dubey's drenched visage wins hearts.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Her curves encourage viewers to want to see more. The audience is going mad due to the intense and flawless dance routines to the exciting music. They look incredible, and their chemistry is incredible.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song has received a lot of attention on the internet, with 1,489,376 views on YouTube. Fans are appreciating the singers' incredible emotions in the comments section. The crowd is captivated by Pradeep Pandey and Khushi Dubey's chemistry and dancing movements.
     

