    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Yadav-Pradeep Pandey's BOLD song ‘Choli Chalisa’ is quite a buzz (WATCH)

    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 5:32 PM IST

    Kajal Yadav-Pradeep Pandey's bedroom romance in the song 'Choli Chalisa' has set the internet on fire and become viral on YouTube
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Yadav's hot on-screen chemistry in the Bhojpuri song 'Choli Chalisa' has generated quite a stir among the public.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Yadav''s bedroom romance in the song has gone viral and become the town's talk. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep and Kajal are seen romancing each other on the bed in the song video, with their sizzling chemistry lighting up the screens.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their intimate scenes and daring gestures captivated the crowd and fans. The song has already received millions of views on YouTube and has become a fan favourite.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Yadav fans have praised the couple for their incredible chemistry in the song. They have been looking forward to more such partnerships from them.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Yadav's hot chemistry and incredible skill undoubtedly establish new standards in the Bhojpuri film industry.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey, commonly known as Chintu, is a well-known Bhojpuri actor and singer. He has several blockbusters in the Bhojpuri film business and is well-known for his acting abilities and captivating voice.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kajal Yadav is a model and actress who has built a name for herself in the Bhojpuri film industry. The song is sung by Mohan Rathod and Alka Jha.

