Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's BOLD rain song 'Tip Tip Barata Pani' is making fans crazy

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 4:07 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's song 'Tip Tip Barata Pani' from Intaqam is creating buzz on social media and YouTube.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known actor in the Bhojpuri film industry. He is still famous for his songs and videos. Old and new Khesari songs get widespread on the internet. His music has once again captured the attention of his followers. The Bhojpuri song 'Tip Tip Barata Pani,' starring Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani, is causing a stir on social media.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are gaining popularity on YouTube. This song has been seen over 3,058,853 times. And fans are reacting angrily to this video, even referring to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the number one Jodi. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have a sizable fan base. The duo is enough to light up the song, music video, or film. Fans like seeing this duo together.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are the most popular actors in Bhojpuri. The two have incredible connections, and they definitely make the films worth watching.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav become very passionate. For those unfamiliar, the duo is one of the most popular in the Bhojpuri business.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They have a large fan base. Their connection shines through in every song video. Although this movie is in high demand, fans enjoy seeing Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo is enthralling the crowd with their explosive performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming increasingly popular.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here is how Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan is planning to celebrate his 57th birthday drb

    Here’s how ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan is planning to celebrate his 57th birthday

    Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Deepika Padukone hottest avatar in the teaser is all we can talk about RBA

    Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s hottest avatar in the teaser is all we can talk about

    On Shah Rukh Khan birthday makers drop teaser of Pathaan watch drb

    'Pathaan' teaser out on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday; WATCH

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film enter Rs 300 crore club; know its current box office report RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film enter Rs 300 crore club; know its current box office report

    Rajinikanth Jr NTR attend Karnataka Ratna Award Ceremony to honour Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar RBA

    Rajinikanth, Jr NTR attend Karnataka Ratna Award Ceremony to honour Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh SEXY dance moves with Pawan Singh in Daiya Re Daiya grabs attention RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh’s SEXY dance moves with Pawan Singh in ‘Daiya Re Daiya’ grabs attention

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli becomes highest run-scorer in tournament history, twitter thrilled-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Kohli becomes highest run-scorer in tournament history

    Elephant curiously peeking into mahout's phone amazed netizens; watch viral video here - gps

    Elephant curiously peeking into mahout's phone amazed netizens; watch viral video here

    Congress leader Nitin Raut sustains injuries after 'pushed by cops' during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana AJR

    Congress' Nitin Raut sustains injuries after being 'pushed by cops' during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

    football Can Barcelona make inroads in Europa League? Here's what boss Xavi Hernandez believes snt

    Can Barcelona make inroads in Europa League? Here's what boss Xavi believes

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon