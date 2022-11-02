Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's BOLD rain song 'Tip Tip Barata Pani' is making fans crazy

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's song 'Tip Tip Barata Pani' from Intaqam is creating buzz on social media and YouTube.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known actor in the Bhojpuri film industry. He is still famous for his songs and videos. Old and new Khesari songs get widespread on the internet. His music has once again captured the attention of his followers. The Bhojpuri song 'Tip Tip Barata Pani,' starring Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani, is causing a stir on social media.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are gaining popularity on YouTube. This song has been seen over 3,058,853 times. And fans are reacting angrily to this video, even referring to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the number one Jodi. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have a sizable fan base. The duo is enough to light up the song, music video, or film. Fans like seeing this duo together.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

They are the most popular actors in Bhojpuri. The two have incredible connections, and they definitely make the films worth watching.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

In the video, Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav become very passionate. For those unfamiliar, the duo is one of the most popular in the Bhojpuri business.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

They have a large fan base. Their connection shines through in every song video. Although this movie is in high demand, fans enjoy seeing Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube