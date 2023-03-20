Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's BOLD romantic song goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav are known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry, and this song takes it to the next level.

Fans have always loved the connection between Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. They have once again demonstrated their chemistry in the latest Bhojpuri dance song, with their stunning performance setting the internet on fire. The couple is recognised for their on-screen connection, and this song elevates it to new heights.



The music video for the song depicts Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani dressed in vivid, eye-catching clothes and dancing to energetic Bhojpuri music. (WATCH VIDEO)

They lit the screens with dazzling dancing routines and captivating expressions, causing the crowd to grove to the beat.



Not only is the music aesthetically stunning, but it also has an irresistible energy that is difficult to ignore. The flawless dancing techniques and chemistry of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have raised the bar for Bhojpuri dance music.



