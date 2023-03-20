Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's BOLD romantic song goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 5:10 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav are known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry, and this song takes it to the next level.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans have always loved the connection between Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. They have once again demonstrated their chemistry in the latest Bhojpuri dance song, with their stunning performance setting the internet on fire. The couple is recognised for their on-screen connection, and this song elevates it to new heights.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The music video for the song depicts Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani dressed in vivid, eye-catching clothes and dancing to energetic Bhojpuri music. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They lit the screens with dazzling dancing routines and captivating expressions, causing the crowd to grove to the beat.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Not only is the music aesthetically stunning, but it also has an irresistible energy that is difficult to ignore. The flawless dancing techniques and chemistry of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have raised the bar for Bhojpuri dance music.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kajal looks gorgeous in her traditional outfit, while Khesari Lal Yadav looks attractive in his casual clothes. Supporters are complimenting them in the post's comments section. "Pain ho toh aisa," one user said.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kareena Kapoor Kenya Vacation: Actress shares pictures from her jungle safari; poses with Masai members RBA

    Kareena Kapoor Kenya Vacation: Actress shares pictures from her jungle safari; poses with Masai members

    football Kim Kardashian curse is real! Twitter explodes after first Arsenal, then PSG lose games socialite attended snt

    Kim Kardashian curse is real! Jokes galore after first Arsenal, then PSG lose games socialite attended

    World Storytelling day: 'This day is a celebration of geniuses', says filmmaker Kahanikar Sudhanshu Rai RBA

    World Storytelling day: 'This day is a celebration of geniuses', says filmmaker Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai

    People misunderstand honesty'-Mukesh Chhabra reveals Salman Khan's simple life in 1 BHK flat RBA

    'People misunderstand honesty'-Mukesh Chhabra reveals Salman Khan's simple life in 1 BHK flat

    Crash Landing On You' stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin are getting divorced? Read the TRUTH RBA

    'Crash Landing On You' stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin getting divorced? Read the TRUTH

    Recent Stories

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress raises temperature with her smooth dance moves in BOLD black bra vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress raises temperature with her smooth dance moves in BOLD black bra

    Twitter stops SMS 2FA for free users from today Know alternative way to secure your account gcw

    Twitter stops SMS 2FA for free users from today; Know alternative way to secure your account

    football VIRAL PHOTO: Chelsea's Aubameyang in Barcelona dressing room after El Clasico win sends fans into a tizzy snt

    VIRAL PHOTO: Chelsea's Aubameyang in Barcelona dressing room after El Clasico win sends fans into a tizzy

    Amritpal Singh manhunt: Punjab Police invokes stringent NSA against 5 Waris Punjab De members AJR

    Amritpal Singh manhunt: Punjab Police invokes stringent NSA against 5 Waris Punjab De members

    ICAI CA May June Exam 2023 mock test series 2 to begin from April 5; check details - adt

    ICAI CA May June Exam 2023 mock test series 2 to begin from April 5; check details

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon