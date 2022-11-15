Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's bedroom romance is too HOT to handle-WATCH NOW

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 2:46 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani's steamy bedroom romance with Khesari Lal Yadav in the song ‘A Balamji Muaa Deba Ka’ is going viral
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the most well-known actors in the Bhojpuri profession is Khesari Lal Yadav. He continues to garner attention for his songs and music videos.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online. His music is attracting people' attention once more. Social media is buzzing with discussion over the Bhojpuri song "A Balamji Muaa Deba Ka," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. There have been more than 6,924,864 views of this song. And viewers are vehemently reacting on this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. This couple's fans like seeing them together.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the vids worth viewing.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Speaking of Kajal Raghwani, she is now ranked among the top actresses in the Bhojpuri film business. Fans adore Kajal Raghwani's on-screen chemistry with Khesari Lal and her daring on-screen appearances in movies.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In 2011's Sugna movie, Kajal Raghwani made her debut in the Bhojpuri language. The actress now has a sizable social media fan base.

