Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's bedroom romance is too HOT to handle-WATCH NOW

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani's steamy bedroom romance with Khesari Lal Yadav in the song ‘A Balamji Muaa Deba Ka’ is going viral



One of the most well-known actors in the Bhojpuri profession is Khesari Lal Yadav. He continues to garner attention for his songs and music videos.

Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online. His music is attracting people' attention once more. Social media is buzzing with discussion over the Bhojpuri song "A Balamji Muaa Deba Ka," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)



On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. There have been more than 6,924,864 views of this song. And viewers are vehemently reacting on this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.

There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. This couple's fans like seeing them together.

They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the vids worth viewing.



Speaking of Kajal Raghwani, she is now ranked among the top actresses in the Bhojpuri film business. Fans adore Kajal Raghwani's on-screen chemistry with Khesari Lal and her daring on-screen appearances in movies.

