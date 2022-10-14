Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani gets drunk and seduces Khesari Lal Yadav in this viral song-WATCH

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 2:06 PM IST

    The Bhojpuri song ‘Adhaai Baje’ features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani from the film 'Balam Ji Love You' going viral on social media and YouTube.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a popular celebrity in the Bhojpuri film industry, continues to get attention for his songs and videos. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav's music is attracting people' attention once more. Social media is buzzing about the Bhojpuri song "Adhaai Baje," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal's song from the film 'Balam Ji Love You' is going viral. There have been more than 8 million views of this song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    And viewers are vehemently reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi. There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri song ‘Adhaai Baje’ is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. Written by Pyarelal Yadav (Kavi) and music by Om Jha.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have a passionate kiss. According to many Bhojpuri movie fans, the duo is one of the most adored.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Viewers enjoy seeing Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav pair in the song, posting many positive comments and sharing them on various social media platforms.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling Just no: WWE fans lament Triple-H after Eva Marie teases return to join Bray Wyatt-ayh

    'Just no': WWE fans lament Triple-H after Eva Marie teases return to join Bray Wyatt

    Salman Khan to evict Sajid Khan in a week? drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to evict Sajid Khan in a week?

    Monster Mohanlal's film is all set to release on THIS date; it's a Diwali special RBA

    Monster: Mohanlal's film is all set to release on THIS date; it's a Diwali special

    AMAs 2022 Nominations List: BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny dominate many categories RBA

    AMAs 2022 Nominations List: BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny dominate many categories

    Meet Ranbir Kapoor's new best friend; actor pictures go viral RBA

    Meet Ranbir Kapoor's new best friend; actor's pictures go viral

    Recent Stories

    Fifth Vande Bharat Express to be launched on November 10, will connect these cities: Check details AJR

    Fifth Vande Bharat Express to be launched on November 10, will connect these cities: Check details

    Delhi University to release simulated list today How is it different from cut off list gcw

    Delhi University to release simulated list today; How is it different from cut-off list?

    Supreme Court sets Gujarat High Court order aside favouring Adani Ports SEZ: Report AJR

    Supreme Court sets Gujarat High Court order aside favouring Adani Ports SEZ: Report

    Crypto Cats Emerge Triumphant Over Crypto Dogs: Big Eyes Coin takes on Tamadoge and Floki Inu in 2022-snt

    Crypto Cats Emerge Triumphant Over Crypto Dogs: Big Eyes Coin takes on Tamadoge and Floki Inu in 2022

    Elon Musk is under federal investigation over USD 44 billion deal says Twitter in court filing gcw

    Elon Musk is under federal investigation over $44 billion deal, says Twitter in court filing

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon