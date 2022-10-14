Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani gets drunk and seduces Khesari Lal Yadav in this viral song-WATCH

The Bhojpuri song ‘Adhaai Baje’ features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani from the film 'Balam Ji Love You' going viral on social media and YouTube.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari Lal Yadav, a popular celebrity in the Bhojpuri film industry, continues to get attention for his songs and videos. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online.

Khesari Lal Yadav's music is attracting people' attention once more. Social media is buzzing about the Bhojpuri song "Adhaai Baje," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)

On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal's song from the film 'Balam Ji Love You' is going viral. There have been more than 8 million views of this song.

And viewers are vehemently reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi. There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani.



The Bhojpuri song ‘Adhaai Baje’ is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. Written by Pyarelal Yadav (Kavi) and music by Om Jha.

In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have a passionate kiss. According to many Bhojpuri movie fans, the duo is one of the most adored.

