    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD romantic song ‘Jawani Ka Jalwa’ go viral

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 7:22 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's song ‘Jawani Ka Jalwa’ from the film Baaghi - Ek Yodha is creating buzz on YouTube-watch it now
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a superstar in the Bhojpuri film industry, continues to draw attention for his songs and videos. Old and new tracks by Khesari are extremely popular online.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    His music is attracting people' attention once more. Social media is buzzing with discussion about the Bhojpuri song "Jawani Ka Jalwa," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. There have been more than 2.8 million views of this song. And viewers are vehemently reacting on this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi. There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This couple's fans enjoy seeing them together. They enjoy the greatest popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have an incredibly fantastic chemistry that makes the vids worth viewing.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are seen having a very passionate kiss. The duo is one of the most adored in the Bhojpuri industry, according to the uninitiated.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They have a sizable fan base. In each music video, they have incredible chemistry. Even though there is a high demand for this movie, viewers enjoy seeing Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The two are enthralling the crowd with their powerhouse performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming more and more popular. 
     

