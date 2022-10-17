Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD romantic song ‘Jawani Ka Jalwa’ go viral

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's song ‘Jawani Ka Jalwa’ from the film Baaghi - Ek Yodha is creating buzz on YouTube-watch it now



Khesari Lal Yadav, a superstar in the Bhojpuri film industry, continues to draw attention for his songs and videos. Old and new tracks by Khesari are extremely popular online.

His music is attracting people' attention once more. Social media is buzzing with discussion about the Bhojpuri song "Jawani Ka Jalwa," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)



On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. There have been more than 2.8 million views of this song. And viewers are vehemently reacting on this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi. There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani.

This couple's fans enjoy seeing them together. They enjoy the greatest popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have an incredibly fantastic chemistry that makes the vids worth viewing.



In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are seen having a very passionate kiss. The duo is one of the most adored in the Bhojpuri industry, according to the uninitiated.

They have a sizable fan base. In each music video, they have incredible chemistry. Even though there is a high demand for this movie, viewers enjoy seeing Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav.

