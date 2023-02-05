Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video and pictures: Monalisa’s HOT dance moves with Pawan Singh go viral-WATCH

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    Monalisa SEXY pictures and video: Bhojpuri actress's bold dance with Pawan Singh in the song 'Gor Kariya' resurfaced; take a look

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. Monalisa's provocative images and dancing videos are always popular on social media. The actress has almost 5.2 million followers on Instagram.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress has also starred in the renowned reality show "Bigg Boss." Monalisa gained a lot of support from the "Bigg Boss" viewers.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The crowd appreciated his adventurous manner. Meanwhile, her old song with Pawan Singh is making a comeback.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, the song has earned 27,568,669 views and 117K likes. Monalisa's sensual and hot dance moves are included in the song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The crowd well receives the Bhojpuri Queen's dances. This video has received several comments from viewers. Monalisa enjoys using social media.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    She is frequently communicating with her admirers via social media. Her captivating performances continue to draw the attention of admirers to herself. Fans may learn about the actresses' personal and professional life through social media. She shared many articles and reels to keep her admirers up to date.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai while travelling from shoot RBA

    Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai while travelling from shoot

    Vani Jairam found dead: Chennai police reports a case under suspicious death-report RBA

    Vani Jairam found dead: Chennai police reports a case under suspicious death-report

    Pathaan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller saw 70.36% growth on Saturday- Report RBA

    Pathaan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller saw 70.36% growth on Saturday- Report

    Grammys nominations 2023 with India connect: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones are among nominees RBA

    Grammys nominations 2023 with India connect: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones are among nominees

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Where are the couple going on honeymoon? Here's what we know RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Where are the couple going on honeymoon? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Home Minister Amit Shah to address two election rallies in poll-bounded Tripura on February 6; check details - adt

    Home Minister Amit Shah to address two election rallies in poll-bounded Tripura on February 6; check details

    Cervical Cancer vaccines: Who should take it - when and why? RBA

    Cervical Cancer vaccines: Who should take it - when and why?

    football 'Casemiro is the new Undertaker': Man United star trolled after red card shown for grabbing crystal palace Hughes' throat snt

    'Casemiro is the new Undertaker': Man United star trolled after red card shown for grabbing Hughes' throat

    OnePlus 11 5G to be available for pre-order soon via Amazon Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G to be available for pre-order soon; Here's what you can expect

    BMC likely to rent out classrooms, playgrounds in Mumbai to raise education funding: Report - adt

    BMC likely to rent out classrooms, playgrounds in Mumbai to raise education funding: Report

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon