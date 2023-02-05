Bhojpuri SEXY video and pictures: Monalisa’s HOT dance moves with Pawan Singh go viral-WATCH

Monalisa SEXY pictures and video: Bhojpuri actress's bold dance with Pawan Singh in the song 'Gor Kariya' resurfaced; take a look

Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. Monalisa's provocative images and dancing videos are always popular on social media. The actress has almost 5.2 million followers on Instagram.

In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. (WATCH VIDEO)

The actress has also starred in the renowned reality show "Bigg Boss." Monalisa gained a lot of support from the "Bigg Boss" viewers.

The crowd appreciated his adventurous manner. Meanwhile, her old song with Pawan Singh is making a comeback.



On YouTube, the song has earned 27,568,669 views and 117K likes. Monalisa's sensual and hot dance moves are included in the song.

The crowd well receives the Bhojpuri Queen's dances. This video has received several comments from viewers. Monalisa enjoys using social media.

