    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey's BOLD bedroom romance with Nirahua goes viral-WATCH HERE

    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav's song ‘Oth Laliya Chikhe Da Na’ from the film Nirahua Hindustani goes viral 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri film industry has now advanced to the next level in terms of songs, stories and acting. Everyone now enjoys Bhojpuri videos and songs on social media pages or YouTube.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri songs are popular these days. The actors have a sizable fan base on social media. Fans adore the stars in the entertainment industry. Amrapali and Nirahua are two of them. A video of Nirahua and Amrapali has gone viral again. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali's song 'Oth Laliya Chikhe Da Na' is popular among Bhojpuri listeners. Amrapali appears to be stunning in this video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo is enough to light up the song with their sexy dance moves. Fans are loving to see this duo together. They are the most popular actors in Bhojpuri. The two have incredible connections, and they definitely make the films worth watching.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali's incredible song has earned over 10.5 million views to far. Nirahua and Amrapali are regarded as the "power pack Jodi" in the Bhojpuri business.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On the other side, the Bhojpuri film industry is gaining popularity with big-budget blockbusters. This video is getting a lot of attention. Also Read: Kantara: 9 times when Rishabh Shetty's blockbuster film made headlines

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo is enthralling the crowd with their explosive performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming increasingly popular. Also Read: Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

