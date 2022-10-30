Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey's BOLD bedroom romance with Nirahua goes viral-WATCH HERE

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav's song ‘Oth Laliya Chikhe Da Na’ from the film Nirahua Hindustani goes viral

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The Bhojpuri film industry has now advanced to the next level in terms of songs, stories and acting. Everyone now enjoys Bhojpuri videos and songs on social media pages or YouTube.

Bhojpuri songs are popular these days. The actors have a sizable fan base on social media. Fans adore the stars in the entertainment industry. Amrapali and Nirahua are two of them. A video of Nirahua and Amrapali has gone viral again. (WATCH VIDEO)



Nirahua and Amrapali's song 'Oth Laliya Chikhe Da Na' is popular among Bhojpuri listeners. Amrapali appears to be stunning in this video.

The duo is enough to light up the song with their sexy dance moves. Fans are loving to see this duo together. They are the most popular actors in Bhojpuri. The two have incredible connections, and they definitely make the films worth watching.

Nirahua and Amrapali's incredible song has earned over 10.5 million views to far. Nirahua and Amrapali are regarded as the "power pack Jodi" in the Bhojpuri business.

On the other side, the Bhojpuri film industry is gaining popularity with big-budget blockbusters. This video is getting a lot of attention.

