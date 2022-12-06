Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Pawan Singh's BOLD chemistry in ‘Raate Diya Butake' is a must WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey looks stunning in a red saree, while Pawan Singh also looks dashing in a white shirt and black pants in the video- check it out

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Every day, the Bhojpuri industry expands. The dynamics are entirely different now. People adore Bhojpuri movies, music videos, and songs.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The superstar Pawan Singh has cemented a special position in the public's hearts. His tracks all consistently become popular online. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

His latest video, in which he appeared on-screen alongside Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, is becoming viral on social media. Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey are the well-known faces of the business. They are having a fun as a group. The on-screen duo had incredible chemistry together.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

In the song "Raate Diya Butake," they are quite attractive. According to the general public, this song is the most well-known in the Bhojpuri business. Amrapali looks stunning in a red saree, while Pawan Singh looks dashing in a white shirt and black pants.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube