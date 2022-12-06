Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Pawan Singh's BOLD chemistry in ‘Raate Diya Butake' is a must WATCH
Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey looks stunning in a red saree, while Pawan Singh also looks dashing in a white shirt and black pants in the video- check it out
Every day, the Bhojpuri industry expands. The dynamics are entirely different now. People adore Bhojpuri movies, music videos, and songs.
The superstar Pawan Singh has cemented a special position in the public's hearts. His tracks all consistently become popular online. (WATCH VIDEO)
His latest video, in which he appeared on-screen alongside Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, is becoming viral on social media. Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey are the well-known faces of the business. They are having a fun as a group. The on-screen duo had incredible chemistry together.
In the song "Raate Diya Butake," they are quite attractive. According to the general public, this song is the most well-known in the Bhojpuri business. Amrapali looks stunning in a red saree, while Pawan Singh looks dashing in a white shirt and black pants.
The couple's explosive chemistry is sending viewers into fits of laughter. You can't keep your eyes off of Amrapali's emotions. Pawan Singh is also posing a serious threat to Amrapali with his dancing. There have been 146,151,904 views of this movie so far. With their thoughts in the comment section, fans also show their love for this couple.