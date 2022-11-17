Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's naughty bedroom dance song goes viral-WATCH

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav's song ‘Uthiye Balam Ji Tani Debri Jalai’ has received more than 1.3 million views so far and fans are loving it 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri music and videos are quite popular these days. The actors even have a sizable social media fan base. One or more Bhojpuri songs get popular on YouTube and social media daily. Another Nirahua and Amrapali video is becoming viral.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri audiences like the song ‘Uthiye Balam Ji Tani Debri Jalai’ by Nirahua and Amrapali. In this video, Amrapali looks really beautiful. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The couple is enough to set the song, music video, or film on fire. Fans love watching this couple together. They are the most loved Actors in the Bhojpuri Industry.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The chemistry between the two is really amazing, and they truly make the videos worth watching. The Nirahua and Amrapali song "Uthiye Balam Ji Tani Debri Jalai" is popular among Bhojpuri listeners.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali looks incredibly lovely in this video.This couple's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali Dubey is regarded as one of the best actresses in the Bhojpuri business. She is well-known for both her beauty and acting prowess.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Whether performing a daring "intimate scene" or a "sanskari bahu," the actress never fails to dazzle her audience. She has a sizable fan base and is active on social media. When Amrapali and Nirahua are together, fans adore it. On the other hand, Nirahua is the sector's "Jaan."
     

