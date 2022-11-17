Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's naughty bedroom dance song goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav's song ‘Uthiye Balam Ji Tani Debri Jalai’ has received more than 1.3 million views so far and fans are loving it

Bhojpuri music and videos are quite popular these days. The actors even have a sizable social media fan base. One or more Bhojpuri songs get popular on YouTube and social media daily. Another Nirahua and Amrapali video is becoming viral.



Bhojpuri audiences like the song ‘Uthiye Balam Ji Tani Debri Jalai’ by Nirahua and Amrapali. In this video, Amrapali looks really beautiful. (WATCH VIDEO)

The couple is enough to set the song, music video, or film on fire. Fans love watching this couple together. They are the most loved Actors in the Bhojpuri Industry.

The chemistry between the two is really amazing, and they truly make the videos worth watching. The Nirahua and Amrapali song "Uthiye Balam Ji Tani Debri Jalai" is popular among Bhojpuri listeners.

Amrapali Dubey is regarded as one of the best actresses in the Bhojpuri business. She is well-known for both her beauty and acting prowess.

