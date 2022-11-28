Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD romance in 'Naina Karata Nihora' is going viral

Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua's song 'Naina Karata Nihora' from the Bhojpuri film Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2 is grabbing a lot of fans' attention. The video has received 7.6 million views, and fans are also commenting on the video.

The Bhojpuri industry is expanding daily. Fans adore Bhojpuri movies and music. Additionally, the actress has a sizable fan base.

The most adored couples in the industry are Nirahua and Amrapali, who are well-known faces. Every time they are together, the on-screen couple dazzles their viewers. Their song is once again



The song is sung by Kalpana and the lyrics are written by Shyam Dehati. The amazing music is given by Om Jha.

"Naina Karata Nihora" is the song that started the fire. They are both shown performing provocative and sexy acts while watching the viewers' out-of-control reactions. The video has 7.6 million views, and viewers are even leaving comments on it.

Amrapali is considered to be equal to a Bollywood diva when been compare. She has a sizable fan base. On social media, the actress is also highly active.

